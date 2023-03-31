EMS|MC and PWW Advisory Group Announce Joint Investment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMS Management & Consultants (EMS|MC) and PWW Advisory Group have made a joint investment in the next generation solution for EMS and mobile healthcare organizations nationally. The combined offering will enable us to offer a comprehensive set of reimbursement, human capital and advisory solutions while driving the industry forward with advocacy and innovation.

The team at PWW Advisory Group, led by Steve Wirth and Doug Wolfberg, has provided practical and transformative solutions for EMS and mobile healthcare entities throughout North America for the past 25 years. PWW Advisory Group co-founder Steve Wirth said, "the needs of agencies are shifting rapidly as the healthcare system demands new and innovative solutions from EMS and mobile healthcare organizations. This provides unprecedented opportunities for those organizations to take a more prominent place in the healthcare systems of their communities."

PWW Advisory Group co-founder Doug Wolfberg added that "new methods of deploying EMS and mobile healthcare services are needed to ensure that systems are responsive to patient demand and sustainable well into the future. PWW Advisory Group and EMS|MC are uniquely positioned to help agencies implement the transformational change needed to effectively serve their patients and their communities."

EMS|MC CEO Greg Carnes added, "this strategic investment creates a new, well-capitalized platform to provide EMS and mobile healthcare organizations with a well-respected team of thought leaders who have a proven track record of providing transformational advice to agencies. We are excited about this alliance and the expanded suite of products and services we will together be able to develop and provide for our customers as well as other organizations throughout the U.S. and North America." PWW Advisory Group's expanded service offerings include EMS system design and sustainability consulting, human capital management solutions, revenue cycle optimization, compliance program services and assessments, privacy and security consulting and others.

This joint investment between EMS|MC and PWW Advisory Group marks a significant step forward in the EMS industry with the goal of helping agencies navigate the complex regulatory landscape with confidence and ease so that they can focus on providing vital healthcare services to their communities.

