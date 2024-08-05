EmStop Appoints Phil Ebeling as President and Chief Executive Officer

Ebeling brings more than 30 years of experience to the cardiovascular medical device company

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular medical device company, EmStop, today announced the appointment of Board Member Phil Ebeling as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2024. This appointment serves as a significant moment as the company moves forward with its vision to address the debilitating stroke risk patients face during various, left hearted interventional cardiac procedures.

Ebeling is a highly accomplished healthcare leader who brings over 30 years of experience in product innovation, strategy development, and global business development to the role. He previously held roles at Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, Abbott Laboratories and is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Inspire Medical Systems. As a current EmStop Board Member, Ebeling is deeply entrenched in the company's mission to bring the first integrated embolic protection system for protected transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) to market.

"Developing an embolic protective system to mitigate the debilitating stroke risk that patients receiving an aortic valve replacement will be a game-changer for advanced cardiac care," said Ebeling. "This is the first step in what we believe is a novel technology platform that can be expanded to other left hearted, catheter-based procedures. I am excited to lead our world class team as we look to bring our product to the hands of physicians across the globe."

Current CEO, Scott Thome, will continue as a Board Member in addition to serving as an operations consultant.

"Scott Thome's leadership and vision over the past four years has been invaluable in bringing EmStop into the forefront of innovation in the TAVR market," said Chairman and former President & CEO of St. Jude Medical, Mike Rousseau. "We are grateful for his continued dedication and experience as Phil Ebeling steps into his new role as President and Chief Executive Officer."

EmStop EPS™ is designed to be the ideal embolic protection device with full cerebral protection. It is the world's first integrated embolic protection system for protected TAVR. TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure to replace an aortic valve that fails to open and close properly. The CAPTURE-1 study investigating the system is currently underway. More information can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06103591.

About EmStop

EmStop is a Minnesota based, cardiovascular medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of a novel, integrated embolic protection solution for patients undergoing TAVR and other left hearted, catheter-based procedures. EmStop's proprietary technology platform is designed to meet the on-going, unmet need of stroke mitigation while offering key, differentiated features that enable ease of use improvements without the interruption of standard, clinical workflows. For more information, please contact: [email protected]

