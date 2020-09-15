EMT and CSNA will work with businesses in 10 Southern States to provide complete Ionized Hydrogen Peroxide systems validated against COVID-19

The new entity Extreme Microbial Technologies South (EMT South) will provide Texas and the surrounding Gulf Coast Region with a suite of surface and air purification products that use a proprietary Ionized Hydrogen Peroxide Technology, officially validated to reduce COVID-19 by 97.7% in testing conducted by the University of Florida. This partnership allows EMT to have an on the ground, dedicated presence in 10 southern states: Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arizona.

"This partnership will change the dynamic for this region for businesses to re-open and stay open safely," said Chad Jones, EMT South Vice President of Sales. "These solutions have been proven effective in the fight against COVID-19 and other harmful bacteria. Combined with 4 Step Total Solution that Extreme Microbial provides and our commitment to service, we are excited to make this available to businesses in our region."

EMT patented systems use Ionized Hydrogen Peroxide to continually seek out and neutralize contaminants in the air and on surfaces in any size indoor environment to reduce the risk of those contaminants spreading. EMT has been relied upon to reduce indoor contamination for all types of businesses and homeowners for years and has become a sought-after expert by businesses in industries across the board from food processing and retail to government and military operations.

Founded in 2012, CSNA has developed into one of the fastest growing facility service companies in the Gulf-Coast region of the United States. Today CSNA provides self-performed commercial HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, plumbing, warehouse, and facility disinfection services.

EMT works with a variety of industries to seek and develop technologies and solutions that significantly reduce or eliminate harmful germs within any indoor environment. These industries include indoor grow & greenhouses, hatcheries, food processing, food storage, grocery stores, pharmaceutical, schools, fitness centers, restaurants, healthcare, professional offices, and even individual homes. www.extrememicrobial.com

