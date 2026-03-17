Emtek® Introduces New Designer Door Hardware Collection Designed To Fit Any Home

Expressions By Emtek® represents inspired home products for personal expressions, performance and function.

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtek®, a trusted leader in premium, design-forward door and cabinet hardware since 1981, today announced the launch of Expressions By Emtek®, a new designer door and hardware collection featuring ready-to-install knobs, and handles for any and all homeowners seeking an effortless home upgrade.

Emtek® Introduces Expressions By Emtek®

Expressions By Emtek brings designer style and lasting quality to interior doors and hardware, making it easy to make a statement without a full renovation. Designed for easy installation and everyday performance, the collection allows homeowners to refresh their space with confidence. Every piece is backed by Emtek's limited-lifetime guarantee, delivering enduring craftsmanship and reliability.

Rooted in Emtek's decades of hardware expertise, Expressions By Emtek blends modern design with proven functionality. The ready-to-install door handles, deadbolts and barn door hardware allow DIYers to transform a space in a single afternoon. The curated assortment includes approximately 60 SKUs across 11 proven styles, available in three consistently top-requested finishes: satin nickel, matte black, and satin brass. Spanning across four categories – all available within the Clapton, Lennon, and Page collections – the assortment includes:

Door Levers – Architectural silhouettes designed for everyday durability and elevated design, with hero finishes featured prominently within the Clapton collection for 2026.

Architectural silhouettes designed for everyday durability and elevated design, with hero finishes featured prominently within the Clapton collection for 2026. Door Knobs – Timeless profiles that balance form and function, offered across Clapton, Lennon, and Page to ensure cohesive styling throughout the home.

Timeless profiles that balance form and function, offered across Clapton, Lennon, and Page to ensure cohesive styling throughout the home. Pocket Door Locks – Streamlined, space-saving solutions engineered for smooth operation and design continuity within each collection.

Streamlined, space-saving solutions engineered for smooth operation and design continuity within each collection. Other Hardware & Accessories – Coordinating privacy sets and complementary details that complete the look across all three collections.

"Hardware is the most touched element in the home, it's the first thing you reach for and the last detail that completes a space," said Myra Nussbaum, VP of Global Brand at Emtek. "This collection is about giving people the ability to personalize and DIY those everyday touchpoints with pieces that feel considered, elevated and distinctly their own, without compromising on the craftsmanship and lifetime guarantee we're known for."

To amplify the launch, Expressions By Emtek will roll out a creator-first campaign later this spring, partnering with home and design creators to showcase their own home refresh using the new, ready-to-install hardware. As part of this campaign, a select number of consumers will also have the opportunity to receive digital design refreshes to help reimagine their own spaces.

The Expressions By Emtek® collection ranges from $20 - $102 and is available now at Wayfair, FergusonHome.com, and Myknobs.com.

ABOUT EMTEK®

Emtek is a design-driven door and cabinet hardware brand dedicated to helping homeowners express their personal style through thoughtfully crafted details. Known for its customizable approach and elevated design aesthetic, Emtek transforms functional hardware into statement-making finishing touches. With a focus on quality materials, craftsmanship, and innovation, the brand offers an extensive range of knobs, levers, pulls, and locks designed to suit any style—from classic to contemporary. By blending form and function, Emtek proves that the smallest details can have the biggest impact on a space.

SOURCE Expressions By Emtek