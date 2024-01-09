EMTELLIGENT'S EMTELLIPRO MEDICAL AI PLATFORM NAMED ONE OF THE MOST INTERESTING INNOVATIONS OF 2023 BY PM360

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, selected emtelligent's emtelliPro medical-grade AI platform for its annual Innovations Issue, which highlights the most interesting advancements in life sciences, healthcare, and marketing across 13 categories. emtelliPro was included within the Artificial Intelligence category.

emtelligent has leveraged recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), large language models (LLMs), and large-scale data extraction tools to build a modern medical natural language processing (NLP) platform that truly is clinical grade. Unlike traditional medical NLP software, the cloud-based emtelliPro platform wasn't written only by machine learning experts: It was written by machine learning and NLP experts in collaboration with doctors to ensure high-quality information extraction. By tapping the experience and expertise of clinical professionals who understand the medical jargon, acronyms, and shorthand found in unstructured data – which comprises 80% of all electronic health records data – emtelligent has created a platform optimized for the specific needs of clinical and research end-users.

"As a practicing radiologist, I know that having relevant patient data at the point of care leads to better outcomes, greater efficiency, and lower healthcare costs," said Dr. Tim O'Connell, emtelligent CEO and cofounder. "What we're building at emtelligent is helping to transform healthcare, and we are proud that our emtelliPro platform has been included in PM360's prestigious Innovations Issue."

Now, in its 12th year, PM360's Innovations Issue is published each December. This issue was established as the industry's first-ever guide to the year's most innovative advancements and has since become a premier resource. This year, the issue expanded to include 13 categories: Artificial Intelligence; Clinical Trials; Consumer Tech and Wellness; Core Business Processes; Data and Cybersecurity; Employee Acquisition, Development, and Programs; Health Technology Non-Consumer; Life Sciences; Marketing Technology or Services; Metaverse; Payers/Insurance Companies; Startups; and Telehealth/Telemedicine.

In total, 56 innovations were selected by PM360's editorial staff for inclusion in the issue out of hundreds of submissions.

"We know the importance of innovation, which is why we expanded this issue to include the most fascinating and ground-breaking achievements being made in all areas of life sciences, healthcare, and marketing," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "The innovations we selected are changing how our industry operates to create better ways to develop treatments, run companies, educate physicians, improve diagnosis, and much more to ultimately find better ways to serve patients."

All of this year's selections can be found at: https://www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2023-innovators.

About emtelligent®

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, emtelligent® partners with healthcare institutions, companies and organizations to strategically structure their unstructured medical data, helping them increase safety, operating efficiency and the quality of care. The emtelliPro® engine and emtelliSuite™ apps are available now, and the team is on-hand to consult regarding your medical data needs. Learn more or schedule a demonstration at emtelligent.com or call 1-877-GO-EMTEL (1-877-463-6835) today.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

