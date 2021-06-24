Emtiro Health Partners With Innovaccer to Build a Population Health Analytics Platform for North Carolina Managed Medicaid Care Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtiro Health, LLC, a North Carolina-based population health company, announced its partnership with leading healthcare technology company, Innovaccer Inc. to prepare for the North Carolina Managed Medicaid Care launch and deliver the best care to the Medicaid population. Together, they have developed a platform to support North Carolina's transition to Managed Care, specifically Advanced Medical Homes (AMH) and providers that participate in value-based payment arrangements for Medicaid populations. Powered by the Innovaccer Health Cloud, Emtiro's Population Health Analytics Platform will meet the AMH Tier 3 requirements for providers across North Carolina.

Emtiro deploys a flexible model that puts providers at the center of the decision-making process with a population health platform that supports the delivery of care management, allowing providers to leverage existing resources more efficiently. Emtiro's platform utilizes Innovaccer's industry-leading Data Activation Platform to bring disparate data sources into a single record to provide a complete picture of a patient's health. Emtiro's platform supports AMH Tier 3 care management for its provider partners, either through licensing of the analytics suite, deploying a hybrid model for care management, or through providing a comprehensive care management solution— including complex care management, chronic care management, transitional care management, care coordination, and prevention and wellness services.

In addition to the population health platform and care management services, Emtiro Health supports providers through its Practice Optimization team. This team of experts works one-on-one with provider offices to evaluate workflows, enhance operations, and excel at value-based transformation and success in quality payment programs.

"Emtiro Health has found a true partner in Innovaccer. We are proud to combine Innovaccer's powerful Data Activation Platform, which brings together many disparate data sources, with our expertise in North Carolina's Advanced Medical Home model to drive improved outcomes for Medicaid beneficiaries across the State," said Kelly Garrison, Emtiro Health President & CEO. "We know that the partnership will bring tremendous value to patients, providers, Prepaid Health Plans, and the State, and we are eager to utilize this experience as we expand our reach and ability to support providers across the US in their drive to improve outcomes among their Medicaid population."

"We're honored to help Emtiro Health support providers and Medicaid beneficiaries," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Emtiro's Population Health Analytics Platform will help providers and care teams improve clinical outcomes for their Medicaid beneficiaries. With the combined power of Emtiro's platform and the Innovaccer Health Cloud, we can enhance the quality of care for the Medicaid population, reduce costs, and increase overall member and provider satisfaction."

Emtiro Health, LLC is a North Carolina-based population health management company committed to partnering with and empowering individuals, providers, payers, systems, and communities with unparalleled expertise, rigorous data/analytics, and bold, inspired solutions in population health management to address barriers to health and wellbeing. The company was founded in 2017 and brings together 23+ years of knowledge and experience in population health, emphasizing the Medicaid population.

With a near-term focus on supporting North Carolina in the transition to Medicaid Managed Care taking place in July 2021, Emtiro Health will be working with providers across the State and empowering their care teams' ability to work seamlessly with Medicaid beneficiaries.

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

