Emtrain Adds Former Symantec EVP & General Counsel Scott C. Taylor to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain, which delivers workplace culture analytics through its online training to prevent bias, discrimination and harassment in the workplace while increasing ethics, respect, diversity and inclusion, today announced the addition of former Symantec Corporation Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Scott C. Taylor to the company's Board of Directors.

Known best in technology, legal and compliance circles for his leadership roles at Symantec (now NortonLifeLock, Inc.), where he worked for 13 years until 2020, Scott has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, and more than 10 years of experience as a public company director.

"Scott is a great legal and business mind who truly understands the intersections of technology, risk, and tricky workplace culture issues," said Emtrain CEO Janine Yancey. "We are thrilled to have him on the Emtrain Board of Directors to help guide our growth."

Scott C. Taylor currently serves as a director of J2 Global, Piper Sandler Companies, and One Medical, and from 2007 to 2020, he served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Symantec Corporation. Prior to Symantec, Scott was Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Phoenix Technologies, Ltd. Scott holds a juris doctorate from George Washington University, and a bachelor's degree in International Relations from Stanford University.

"I am thrilled to be joining the board of Emtrain, a company that has the unique ability to analyze and consequently help improve a company's corporate culture while reducing its risk of ethics-related issues and problems. Emtrain uses data, analytics, and a research-based approach to actually deliver on that promise," Taylor said. "As boards and c-suites become more focused on issues of ethics, respect, diversity and inclusion, I believe that Emtrain's solutions will become even more critical."

Emtrain's workplace culture platform measures and tracks the social indicators of respect, inclusion and ethics as your employees take relevant, engaging compliance training courses, and provide their sentiment to drive individual and organizational behavior change. Emtrain.ai allows you to benchmark your culture against our global community to identify issues before they become toxic problems that become compliance issues and destroy culture. Emtrain partners with industry experts and uses current events to teach on topics such as sexual harassment, unconscious bias, diversity, equity, inclusion and ethics. Emtrain's innovative platform is used by more than 600 companies, such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Genentech, Chevron, Buzzfeed, Indeed, Degreed, Medallia, Nerdwallet and others. Recognized by Fast Company on the "World Changing Ideas 2020" list, and named one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in California by Inc. Magazine, Emtrain is a woman-owned and women-led company. Please visit https://emtrain.com .

