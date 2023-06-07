Emtrain Adds Veteran Sales Executive Alice Katwan to Its Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain, an eLearning and analytics technology company that develops and measures respect and inclusion in the workplace, today announced that Alice Katwan has been named to its Board of Advisors. Katwan joins Christina Hall, Chief Human Resource Officer at Instacart, and Steve Cadigan of Cadigan Talent Ventures, who are both visionaries in the Future of Work.

Katwan is the former Senior Vice President of North American Sales at Twilio and Salesforce, and is currently an advisor for Databook and a board member for Sift and Cielo Talent.

"Alice is an expert at bringing solutions to the market," said Emtrain founder and CEO Janine Yancey. "We are so pleased to have Alice's expertise in helping us disrupt the compliance training market; making it about objective skill development and behavioral change."

Emtrain is mapping Respect and Inclusion into specific skills, developing those skills through its online courses, and measuring skills through its analytics–all amplified by the power of Artificial Intelligence.

"A workplace that cultivates an environment of inclusivity and respect goes beyond employee satisfaction; it directly influences productivity and ultimately the company's financial performance," Katwan said. "By lowering the risk of employment claims and by preventing unnecessary attrition, Emtrain's skill building training helps to deliver on key business objectives."

About Emtrain

Emtrain provides eLearning and analytics that measure the impact of social dynamics in the workplace. Emtrain's solutions go beyond compliance to develop inclusion, ethics and respect as professional competencies via video-based training to build skills. Emtrain partners with industry experts and uses current events to develop video-based training content on topics such as sexual harassment, unconscious bias, respect and ethics. In addition, using patent-pending analytics, the company allows companies to benchmark their corporate culture against the global community to identify issues before they become toxic problems that can become compliance issues and destroy workplace culture. Emtrain's platform is used by more than 600 companies including Chevron, Degreed, Glassdoor, Genentech, Whirlpool and more. Recognized by Fast Company on the "World Changing Ideas for AI and Data" in 2020, and named one of the fastest growing companies on the "Inc. 5000 2021" list Emtrain is a VC-backed, woman-owned and women-led company. Learn more at https://www.emtrain.com

