Emtrain Announces Certified Integration with Workday Cloud Connect for Learning to Streamline Skills-Based Compliance Training

70+ Million Workday Users Now Benefit from Emtrain's Compliance Training & Risk Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain, a leading provider of compliance training and risk intelligence, today announced its latest integration with Workday, bringing compliance content, annualized training, and skills mapping directly into Workday Learning with the Workday Cloud Connect for Learning API.

This partnership enables HR and compliance leaders to consolidate compliance training and skill-building eLearning functions within their existing Workday platform —helping to reduce manual administration and allow ease of access for employees.

The integration empowers Workday users to assign and track Emtrain's skills-based compliance training directly within Workday Learning. Admins can sync their curated Emtrain content library to Workday, where any future changes are automatically kept up-to-date—saving hours of manual SCORM file management. Learner progress and completion data are synced to Workday in real time via xAPI, while the behavioral risk signals captured in Emtrain's compliance training content generate insights available through Emtrain's Risk Intelligence platform.

"Our clients are under pressure to simplify operations while improving compliance and culture outcomes," said Janine Yancey, Emtrain CEO. "By embedding our analytics and training into the Workday platform, we're helping make it easier for organizations to build skills and act on workforce risk data in sync with existing workflows."

The integration is available now to Emtrain clients with a Workday Cloud Connect for Learning subscription, and Workday Learning users. Customers can activate the integration through their Emtrain or Workday Customer Success Managers.

Benefits for Workday Customers

Business Process Consolidation: Unify compliance training and skill-building within Workday to streamline HR systems, help minimize manual work, and enhance employee access.

Simplified Content Management: Curate and deploy Emtrain training content directly within Workday Learning. Eliminate the manual burden of uploading SCORM files—Emtrain's course library syncs automatically to the Workday platform.

Enhanced Content Discovery: Emtrain's integration with Workday Learning enables easier discovery of relevant training, mapped to key leadership and compliance skills.

Scalable Skill Building: Assign targeted microlearning based on team needs, performance gaps, or emerging compliance challenges. Skill mapping allows for strategic development planning within Workday.

Real-Time Risk Intelligence: Embedded pulse questions and behavioral scoring surface early indicators of cultural or compliance risk at the team or department level—providing actionable data to HR and compliance leaders.

Secure and Streamlined: Single sign-on (SSO), centralized administration, and real-time tracking create a smoother experience for both admins and learners, intending to reduce overhead and improve data integrity.

For more information about Emtrain Compliance Training and Risk Intelligence, visit the Workday Marketplace

Meet the Team

Join Janine Yancey in a Workday Community Webinar on October 30th for a Learning Partner Spotlight on Emtrain.

About Emtrain

Emtrain provides compliance training and risk intelligence solutions that help organizations manage employee behavior and prevent issues before they escalate. Through scenario-based courses embedded with real-time risk assessments, Emtrain turns required training into a proactive diagnostic tool. Each learning experience captures data on behavior, ethics, and decision-making—empowering leaders to identify hotspots and intervene early. Topics include harassment prevention, bribery, insider trading, data privacy, and more, all developed by legal experts. With integrated analytics and behavior insights, Emtrain equips compliance and HR teams with the tools to benchmark culture, track improvements, and build safer, more ethical workplaces—where training drives measurable, strategic outcomes.

To Learn More

Contact us at [email protected] to activate your integration today.

