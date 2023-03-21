Emtrain Launches Emtrain Analytics - a New Tool for Measuring Workplace Inclusion and Respect Within Online Harassment or DEI Training Courses

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain, an edtech company, today announced the launch of Emtrain Analytics, a new way to measure workplace inclusion and respect within an online harassment or inclusion course.

The Emtrain Analytics dashboard provides a real-time heat map of behaviors that enhance productivity or cause attrition.

Emtrain Analytics is a new technology that embeds survey questions into online training for unconscious bias and harassment prevention, enabling companies to teach employees respect and inclusion skills while measuring whether these practices occur in the workplace. Unlike other harassment and diversity trainers, Emtrain Analytics can identify and measure skills, social issues, and EEO risk, and offers executives and team managers a real-time heat map of behaviors that enhance productivity or cause attrition.

The technology, informed by Emtrain's Workplace Social Indicators ™, scores 16 competencies and benchmarks them across Emtrain's client base, enabling organizations to proactively manage risk by predicting employee claims and attrition within specific workforce segments. By scoring competencies such as mitigating bias, valuing diversity, ensuring equity, and instilling accountability, Emtrain Analytics helps organizations create a measurable difference in business outcomes while increasing their ability to perform better in the future.

"Our technology creates a respect and inclusion journey: growing awareness of social complexity in the workplace, building skills to engage productively, and measuring growth each step of the way," said Janine Yancey, Founder & CEO of Emtrain. "Emtrain Analytics delivers practical value for leaders because we can tell you with confidence which subgroups are having better - or worse - workplace experiences and where there is friction."

Emtrain uses academic research, as well as regulations and policies, to create eLearning that is both legally required, relevant and practical for the workplace. With Emtrain Analytics, Emtrain helps organizations crack the code for respect, diversity, equity and inclusion and create a measurable difference in business outcomes, while increasing the ability to perform better in the future.

About Emtrain

Emtrain's education technology solution, EmtrainAI, teaches, measures, and tracks the social indicators of respect, inclusion, belonging, and ethics as employees take relevant, engaging compliance training courses, and answer engagement survey style questions about their workplace experience. Emtrain Analytics benchmarks your culture against our global community to identify issues before they become toxic problems that become compliance issues and destroy culture. Emtrain partners with industry experts and uses current events to teach on topics such as sexual harassment, unconscious bias, diversity, equity, inclusion and ethics. Emtrain's innovative platform is used by more than 600 companies, including Cisco, Genentech, and Instacart. Recognized by Fast Company on the "World Changing Ideas 2020" list, and named one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in California by Inc. Magazine, Emtrain is a woman-owned and women-led company. Please visit https://emtrain.com .

