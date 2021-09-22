Emtrain Unveils New Management Theory Aimed at Helping Companies Measure and Improve Organizational Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain, which delivers workplace culture analytics through its online training to prevent bias, today released a report on the importance of measuring social indicators that can establish a company's organizational health and culture. The report, titled, "Social Capital and Social Indicators: Building Organizational Health in the Modern Economy" was released at Emtrain's People Leader Conference 2021.

"Traditional human capital management theory, which focuses on individual performance, does not account for the needs of today's diverse, interconnected organizations," said Emtrain founder and CEO Janine Yancey. "We believe successful organizations should also focus on social capital: the value of interpersonal relationships between employees and groups."

This new paradigm for measuring and improving company culture is the backbone of Emtrain's platform, which improves respect, inclusion, and ethics in the workplace.

"The science shows us that social and psychological health lead to innovation, productivity, and company performance," Yancey said. "But businesses struggle with this because they're stuck on measuring traditional human capital management metrics."

For example, it is common practice for businesses to measure their diversity by counting how many people with diverse backgrounds work there. Emtrain's social capital theory suggests that businesses should also measure how inclusive the culture is, by pulsing the attitudes of employees to find out how welcoming the environment really is.

"Hiring more people of color, and tracking that is obviously important," Yancey said. "But if you're not also measuring how inclusive your culture is, those diverse hires will leave the company before long. Traditional human capital practices measure the result of culture, not the cause of it."

