EMU Board of Regents approves lowest tuition increase in more than a decade and adopts simplified, more transparent student fee structure

Represents lowest increase among Michigan public universities that have announced their rates for 2026-27

YPSILANTI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents approved a 2.5% undergraduate tuition increase for Academic Year 2026-27, the lowest increase among Michigan public universities that have announced their rates for the next academic year, at its meeting on June 25. It is also the lowest annual increase at EMU in more than 10 years. The Board also approved a comprehensive restructuring of student fees to provide greater transparency, reduce complexity, and give students a clearer understanding of their overall educational costs.

Approved Tuition and Fee Changes

Undergraduate Tuition -- 2.5% increase

Graduate, Doctoral, Signature, and Differential Tuition -- 3.0% increase

Student Services Fee -- $225 per semester, replacing multiple individual fees

Elimination of Four Existing Fees -- Registration Fee, New Student Fee, Rec/IM Fee, and the Hybrid Course Fee (effective Spring 2027)

The approved tuition and fee structure is incorporated into the University's FY2026-27 General Fund Revenue Budget of $318.3 million.

A Clearer, More Predictable Cost Structure for Students

The Board's action consolidates several separate charges into a single Student Services Fee, improving visibility and predictability for students and families. The fee will support:

Access to the Rec/IM

Counseling and well-being services

Career Services

Registration each semester

As part of this restructuring, the University will eliminate the following fees:

UG Admission Fee -- $110

New Student Fee -- $200

Registration Fee -- $60 per semester

Rec/IM Fee -- $80 per semester

Hybrid Course Fee -- $60 per credit hour (eliminated beginning Spring 2027)

This streamlined structure reduces the number of separate fees students encounter and provides a more consistent, easy-to-understand cost framework.

EMU Continues to Prioritize Affordability

Peer institutions across the state and region that have announced tuition plans for 2026-27 are reporting planned increases of 4%. EMU's 2.5% increase reflects a continued commitment to affordability and responsible financial stewardship.

"Today's action reflects our commitment to clarity, transparency, and student success," said Eastern Michigan University President Brendan Kelly. "By simplifying our fee structure and maintaining the lowest tuition increases in the state among universities that have reported thus far, we are working to ensure that students and families have a more predictable and understandable view of their educational investment."

State Budget Alignment

If the State of Michigan's final budget requires adjustments to remain within the state's tuition restraint cap, the Board has authorized the President to make any necessary modifications.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University