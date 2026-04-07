Eastern Michigan University education programs break into top 100 in 2026 U.S. News graduate rankings

YPSILANTI, Mich., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University's College of Education has earned one of its strongest national showings to date in the U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Graduate Schools rankings, rising to No. 84, among the top 100 education programs nationwide, and the third highest ranked program among Michigan's 15 public universities, only topped by University of Michigan and Michigan State University, both of which graduate far fewer teachers than EMU. This latest accolade is continued evidence of EMU's long-standing role as a national leader in educator preparation.

"Being ranked the top regional college of education in Michigan reflects our commitment to our mission as an institution of opportunity and the strength of our impact in meeting our Michigan communities' needs for high-quality educator preparation," said Ryan Gildersleeve, dean of the College of Education.

EMU's College of Education is one of the largest producers of teachers in Michigan, preparing approximately 350-400 new educators each year.

Key EMU College of Education Highlights

Climbed 86 spots from No. 170 in 2025 to No. 84 in 2026

Ranked the top regional college of education in Michigan

Third-highest among Michigan institutions and within the Mid-American Conference

Prepares approximately 350 to 400 new educators each year

"This is such an exciting recognition for Eastern's College of Education (COE)," said EMU Regent Anupam Chugh Sidhu. "EMU provided me with a variety of experiences and opportunities to learn and grow, while providing me with a solid platform to expand my career in K-12 and college in ways I could have never imagined, including research, administration, school board president, and now a regent at my alma mater. In fact, I was offered a full-time teaching position in my field before I even graduated."

"The COE creates future educators and leaders who have a profound impact on students, communities, and the workforce. I am so proud of EMU and the COE for this recognition and look forward to its continuous growth and impact."

The college maintains strong partnerships with K–12 school districts, intermediate school districts and community organizations throughout Michigan. These collaborations provide students with hands-on clinical experiences while helping address the state's ongoing demand for qualified educators.

In addition to its national ranking, EMU's College of Education is recognized as a leading program among Michigan's regional public universities, positioning it at the forefront of its peers. The rankings are based on a combination of statistical indicators, peer assessments and program data submitted by institutions.

To learn more about Eastern Michigan University's College of Education, visit the website.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern Michigan University is the second-oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 12,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral, and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences, and professions. More than 300 majors, minors, and concentrations are offered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its Graduate School. EMU is nationally recognized for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. With a strong focus on career readiness, the University equips students with the skills, experiences, and professional networks needed to thrive in today's workforce. Through hands-on learning, industry partnerships, and personalized support, EMU prepares graduates to launch meaningful careers and make an impact in their communities.

Visit the University's rankings and points of pride websites to learn more. For additional information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website. To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University