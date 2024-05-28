EMU Receives Transformative Support from GameAbove to Elevate Golf Teams

The $6.5 million commitment reflects the belief in the potential for the programs to achieve greatness

YPSILANTI, Mich., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (EMUEagles.com) – A $6.5 million commitment to the Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics was announced today, May 28, reflecting the belief in the potential of EMU's men's and women's golf programs to achieve greatness. This commitment brings GameAbove's total support for EMU Golf to over $14.5 million, marking the greatest level of support from a single donor to one sport in the University's history. GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investments, sports entertainment, and media ventures.

GameAbove is synonymous with giving at EMU – focused on elevating the student's academic and athletic experiences. Since 2019, it has given more than $34.5 million to the university and special causes in the greater community. With many proven initiatives led by GameAbove on campus in academics, athletics, and in the community, the group continues to emphasize philanthropic excellence and an incredibly determined drive to achieve greatness.

"Thanks to GameAbove's generosity, our golf programs are set to reach unprecedented heights," said EMU Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee. "This support enhances our competitive edge and significantly enriches our golfers' educational and athletic experiences."

To develop two top-tier golf teams capable of competing at the highest levels, GameAbove's gift will help build a robust infrastructure that supports the program's student-athletes, coaches, and operations. The contributions will support various facets of the program, including: coaches' compensation packages, adding full-time and part-time support staff, player development, and operational, equipment, and travel needs.

"GameAbove's reinvestment in EMU Golf further bonds our strategic partnership to build a national powerhouse," said GameAbove's Chairman Keith J. Stone. "By empowering coaches, academic awards, and every side of player development, we are creating an unrivaled environment to attract top recruits and cultivate champions. Together with the GameAbove Golf Performance Center, EMU Golf is poised to become a perennial contender, bringing pride and recognition to EMU for years to come."

Stone's belief and support in the two programs even precede GameAbove's official formation, with gifts dating back more than a decade. Over the years, the Stone family has helped with facility upgrades, travel expenses, and student-athlete experiences.

Most recently, EMU opened the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course, Jan. 16, 2024. The two-story facility, perched elegantly overlooking the 18th green and Ford Lake, was made possible through an $8 million gift from GameAbove. The facility is a testament to EMU and GameAbove's commitment to excellence in collegiate golf. This state-of-the-art training complex, spanning 13,000 square feet, is designed to propel the Eastern men's and women's golf teams to new heights of success. The facility provides an unparalleled training environment for all game elements with locker rooms, meeting spaces, indoor putting and chipping areas, and cutting-edge simulators.

The building features a dedicated practice range, spanning 6,619 square feet, which allows student-athletes to hone their skills with targeted training sessions. A specialized area covering 5,383 square feet has been designated for chipping and putting, ensuring that every aspect of the game is meticulously addressed in the training regimen. Additionally, including two TrackMan 4 Simulators, totaling 1,974 square feet, adds a cutting-edge dimension to the training experience. These simulators bring the outdoor game indoors, allowing precision training regardless of external conditions.

Eagle Crest Golf Club has been ranked No. 9 in the Top 25 College Golf Courses by Golf Pass Golfers' Choice 2024. This achievement signifies the facility's commitment to excellence and dedication to providing the total golf experience to students and the public.

Being ranked No. 9 in Golfers' Choice 2024 is a momentous honor for Eagle Crest Golf Club. The University's steady rank climb, moving from No. 25 to No. 13 and now securing a spot in the top 10, reflects its commitment to excellence.

In addition to the GameAbove Golf Performance Center, GameAbove has financially contributed to several sports and academic facilities on EMU's campus: Brian Clouse Atrium and Football Players Lounge, George Gervin GameAbove Center, and the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology (Sill Hall and Roosevelt Hall).

The newly formed sports-centric business investment entity, GameAbove Sports will play a role in supporting EMU players at the professional level as it has been doing currently and in the past for many years. More details on that sponsorship platform will soon be announced.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investments, sports entertainment, and media ventures. It provides its portfolio companies the power to propel their business to the next level, fan and athlete experiences that aim to grow sports, and awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. Brands include GameAbove Capital, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Sports, and GameAbove Giving. To learn more, visit GameAbove.com.

About Eastern Michigan University Athletics

Eastern Michigan University has been a member of the Mid-American Conference since 1971 and has been among the league's most successful members. The Division I program boasts 158 MAC team championships, the most of any team in the league during that span. Eastern Michigan, which has had a representative at every summer Olympics since 1960, has won 15 team national championships and 55 individual national titles since 1932. For more information about Eastern Michigan Athletics, visit EMUEagles.com.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 14,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors, and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit emich.edu.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University