EMUAID® Unveils Breakthrough Natural Pain Relief Cream, Now Available at Walgreens Nationwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMUAID®, a leading brand in advanced natural skincare, announces the launch of its innovative Pain Relief Cream in Walgreens stores across the United States. This marks a significant expansion of EMUAID®'s reach in providing effective, natural alternatives for topical pain management to consumers nationwide.

Crafted with a potent blend of natural ingredients, EMUAID®'s Pain Relief Cream offers a holistic approach to alleviating discomfort associated with various ailments, including arthritis, muscle aches, joint pain, neuropathy, and more. The formulation harnesses the power of nature's finest botanicals, including Arnica, Boswellia, and Allantoin combined with Emu Oil in their EMUTANEOUS™ Transdermal Delivery System allowing 10 of the most powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients to penetrate deeply for immediate pain relief without the use of harsh chemicals, steroids, NSAIDs or synthetic additives.

EMUAID® announces the launch of its innovative Pain Relief Cream in Walgreens stores across the United States. Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce our Pain Relief Cream to Walgreens customers," said Amy Nicolo, COO of Speer Laboratories, the maker of EMUAID®. "We believe deeply in the power of nature to provide effective solutions for pain management and overall well-being. Our commitment to quality and innovation drives us to develop formulas that not only deliver exceptional results but align with our ethos of providing safe, natural alternatives for our customers."

EMUAID®'s Pain Relief Cream boasts a non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula that penetrates deeply to target pain at its source. Whether it's sore muscles after a workout, stiffness from arthritis, or discomfort from everyday activities, this cream offers relief for individuals seeking a natural approach to pain management.

The availability of EMUAID®'s Pain Relief Cream in the First Aid section at Walgreens strengthens the brand's accessibility, making it easier for consumers to experience the benefits of natural pain relief. As a trusted retailer, Walgreens provides a convenient platform for individuals to access high-quality healthcare products that cater to their diverse needs.

EMUAID® Pain Relief Cream is now available in the First Aid Section at Walgreens stores nationwide. For more information about EMUAID® and its range of natural skincare solutions, visit www.emuaid.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Bonnet

Account Manager

[email protected]

800.881.3900 x 715

About EMUAID®:

EMUAID® is a leader in advanced natural skincare solutions that address a wide range of skin concerns. Founded on the principles of innovation, quality, and efficacy, EMUAID®'s diverse range of products provide relief for various skin and nail conditions, including dermatitis, psoriasis, eczema, acne, fungal infections and more. Committed to excellence, EMUAID® continues to be a trusted name in skincare, empowering individuals to achieve healthier skin.

SOURCE Emuaid