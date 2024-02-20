Emulait and Jet-Set-Go Join Forces to Revolutionize Baby Retail Landscape

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emulait, a pioneering force in the baby care industry, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Jet-Set-Go, a premier name in North American distribution, dedicated to delivering baby essentials and innovative products for today's modern family. With a rich history of bringing sought-after European trends to the United States and Canadian markets since 2014, Jet-Set-Go expands its portfolio with the addition of Emulait, an innovative feeding solution that eases the transition between breastfeeding to bottle feeding.

Launched in 2023, Emulait introduces a first-of-its-kind biomimetic baby bottle, designed to replicate the mother's breast in form, feel, and function. This revolutionary technology ensures a natural feeding experience for babies, promoting bonding and developmental benefits. Emulait's mission aligns with Jet-Set-Go's commitment to making parents' lives easier every single day by offering high-quality products that meet stringent standards and regulations.

"We are excited to join forces with Jet-Set-Go and bring the benefits of innovation to families", said Shilo Ben Zeev, founder, and CEO of Emulait. "Since launching a year ago, tens of thousands have enjoyed our product. This foray into the premium retail space will enable us to bring the Emulait feeding experience to more and more families, helping us grow the company and support the healthy feeding of babies with a product that closes the gap between breast and bottle".

Jet-Set-Go's portfolio began with BABYZEN YOYO, the first-of-its-kind French stroller that revolutionized the industry by creating a new on-the-go travel stroller category. In 2018, they introduced Bombol, an award-winning Italian-designed travel booster seat that breaks down to the size of a large envelope. Adding to their offerings in 2019 was Holle, a highly sought-after 86-year-old Swiss organic baby food company, quickly developing a loyal following stateside. Emulait now rounds out their family of products with its innovative feeding solution, backed by science.

"We are honored to partner with Emulait. Shilo and his team have built a brand that is at the forefront of parenting innovation," said Glen Gold, Co-founder/CEO of Jet-Set-Go, the North American Premium Retail Distributor for Emulait. "Their commitment to empowering moms, and positively impacting the baby bottle industry by providing an innovative feeding solution, backed by science, that makes transitioning between breastfeeding and bottle feeding smoother is truly inspiring. They are aligned with our values and mission to support today's families and have accomplished a giant step within the feeding sector by combining ease of use, convenience, and technology all backed by science-based data. We look forward to supporting and growing this long-term partnership."

The partnership between Emulait and Jet-Set-Go represents a dynamic collaboration between two industry leaders, committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. With Emulait's groundbreaking technology and Jet-Set-Go's extensive distribution network, families can expect unparalleled convenience and quality in their baby care products in premium retail stores throughout North America.

About Emulait:

Emulait is a baby care company that revolutionizes the industry landscape through innovative products and solutions. Launched in 2023, Emulait's biomimetic baby bottle aims to replicate the mother's breast, supporting a natural feeding experience for babies and promoting bonding and other developmental benefits.

About Jet-Set-Go:

Jet-Set-Go is a North American distributor delivering baby essentials and innovative products for today's modern family. Since 2014, they have been bringing sought-after European trends to the United States and Canadian markets, maintaining the highest standards in retail and customer service. With a portfolio including BABYZEN YOYO, Bombol, Holle, and now Emulait, Jet-Set-Go continues its mission of making parents' lives easier every single day.

