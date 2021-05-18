Emulate Announces Colon Intestine-Chip Grant Program to Inspire Research into Intestinal Diseases

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emulate, Inc., a leading provider of advanced in vitro models, today launched the Emulate Colon Intestine-Chip Grant Program. The program will help researchers begin using Organs-on-Chips technology to study intestinal diseases. The Emulate Colon Intestine-Chip is a physiologically-relevant model of the human colon which can be used to study and test potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, leaky gut, celiac disease, and more.

The Emulate Colon Intestine-Chip allows researchers to recapitulate specific human colon cell functionality, gain a greater understanding of mechanisms of intestinal disease, and investigate potential drug targets. The comprehensive model can also accelerate identification of drug candidates that are more likely to translate to the clinic.

"Through this program, we look forward to seeing what researchers envision studying with a more predictive model of the human colon, which can leverage mechanical forces to understand the mechanisms of epithelial barrier regulation and investigate the efficacy of therapeutics," said Lorna Ewart, EVP, Science of Emulate. "We know that the intestinal barrier is critical to human health and that inflammation has been implicated in many diseases. We believe this offering can bring tremendous value to researchers studying cancer biology, the human gut microbiome, as well as the impact of therapeutics in development on disease progression."

One winner will receive a complete, lab-ready Human Emulation System and two Colon Intestine-Chip Bio-Kits, as well as training.

The Emulate Colon Intestine-Chip Grant Program is open to academic and commercial laboratories not currently using the Human Emulation System in the United States, Canada, European Union, United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Applications are due June 30, 2021. Terms and Conditions apply. For more information and to apply, visit http://go.emulatebio.com/colon-intestine-chip-grant-program.

About Emulate, Inc.

Emulate Inc. is a privately held company that creates advanced in vitro models for understanding how diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods affect human health. Our lab-ready Human Emulation System® includes three components: Zoë® Culture Module, Organ-Chips, and analytical software applications. The platform provides a window into the inner workings of human biology and disease—offering researchers a new technology designed to predict human response with greater precision and detail than conventional cell culture or animal-based experimental testing. Each of the Emulate proprietary Organ-Chip models—including the liver, intestine, and kidney—contains tiny hollow channels lined with tens of thousands of living human cells and tissues and is approximately the size of an AA battery. An Organ-Chip is a living, microengineered environment that recreates the natural physiology and mechanical forces that cells experience within the human body. Our founding team pioneered the Organs-on-Chips technology at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Emulate holds the worldwide exclusive license from Harvard University to a robust and broad intellectual property portfolio for the Organs-on-Chips technology and related systems. For more information, please visit emulatebio.com.

