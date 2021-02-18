Emulate Names Donald Ingber to Board of Directors

"Don brings Emulate an unparalleled understanding of the complexity and value of organ-on-a-chip technology across academic research and commercial therapeutic development," said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of Emulate, Inc. "His scientific insight and commercial foresight were critical to founding Emulate and his contributions as Chairman of our Scientific Advisory Board have been fundamental to our initial success. We are confident that as part of our Board of Directors Don will push our team to speed scientific progress and ultimately help us better serve our academic and commercial customers."

Ingber is the Founding Director of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and the Vascular Biology Program at Boston Children's Hospital, and Professor of Bioengineering at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Through his work, Ingber also has helped to break down boundaries between science, art, and design. He authored more than 500 publications and has more than 165 issued or pending patents and founded five companies. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Inventors, American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and holds a B.A., M.A., M.Phil., M.D. and Ph.D. from Yale University.

"We've only begun to see the impact of organ chip technology on understanding the complexities of human biology," said Ingber. "As Emulate develops and commercializes organ chips for a wider range of tissues, disease states, and applications, I expect the possibilities for their use in academic research, commercial drug discovery, and personalized medicine to explode, and to simultaneously reduce reliance on animal models which are unable to adequately mimic human biology."

Ingber is a world-renowned expert in cell biology and bioengineering and a frequent speaker on biomedical innovation, who has presented at more than 550 conferences and events all over the world. On March 10, 2021, Ingber will be taking part in a congressional briefing in support of the Humane Research and Testing Act of 2020, to establish a National Center for Alternatives to Animals in Research and Testing under the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

About Emulate, Inc.

Emulate Inc. is a privately held company that creates advanced in vitro models for understanding how diseases, medicines, chemicals, and foods affect human health. Our lab-ready Human Emulation System® includes three components: Zoë® Culture Module, Organ-Chips, and analytical software applications. The platform provides a window into the inner workings of human biology and disease—offering researchers a new technology designed to predict human response with greater precision and detail than conventional cell culture or animal-based experimental testing. Each of the Emulate proprietary Organ-Chip models—including the liver, intestine, and kidney—contains tiny hollow channels lined with tens of thousands of living human cells and tissues and is approximately the size of an AA battery. An Organ-Chip is a living, microengineered environment that recreates the natural physiology and mechanical forces that cells experience within the human body. Our founding team pioneered the Organs-on-Chips technology at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Emulate holds the worldwide exclusive license from Harvard University to a robust and broad intellectual property portfolio for the Organs-on-Chips technology and related systems. For more information, please visit emulatebio.com.

