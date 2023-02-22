Emulsifiers Market worth $13.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Emulsifiers Market by Source (Bio-Based, Synthetic), Application (Food, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027", global emulsifiers market size is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027 from USD 9.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The rising need for emulsifiers in developing nations like India, China, Brazil, and others is due to the increased demand for processed food and beverages and the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry. Also, the rising awareness of health and wellness is driving demand for natural and organic emulsifiers.

Based on the source, synthetic is estimated to have the largest market share in 2022.

Synthetic emulsifiers are manufactured through chemical processes and are considered more consistent and cost-effective compared to natural emulsifiers, which are derived from plant or animal sources. Synthetic emulsifiers help to provide uniform consistency to the food product. In the food sector, synthetic emulsifiers are frequently used because of their low cost, consistency, and flexibility in a variety of applications. They are used in a wide range of food items, such as processed meals, ice cream, and baked goods.

Based on application, food segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2022.

Food accounted for the largest share amongst other applications. Food emulsifiers are used in making creams and sauces as well as bakery & dairy products. They are made from natural raw materials like palm oil and vegetable oil or are manufactured using chemicals. Basic emulsifier manufacturing includes combining oil (triglyceride) with glycerol which results in mono-glyceride. Monoglycerides are mixed with other materials, such as citric acid and lactic acid, to enhance the emulsifying properties.

Based on region, Europe is estimated to have the second largest market share for emulsifiers in 2022

Europe accounted for the second largest share amongst other regions in the emulsifiers market in 2022, in terms of value. Food emulsifiers have the largest market share in the European emulsifiers market; the application is driven by the demand for new food ingredients in the food processing market. The use of emulsifiers has been dominant in Europe due to the development of food processing industries.. Most of the big players in the emulsifiers market like Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), Kerry Group (Ireland), Nouryon. (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), and Royal DSM (Netherlands) are based in Europe and supply products across the globe.

Market Players

The key players in the emulsifiers market include BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kerry Group plc (Republic of Ireland), Solvay (Belgium), Royal DSM (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US), Corbion (Netherlands), DOW (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and CLARIANT (Switzerland).

