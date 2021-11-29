Emulsion Adhesives Market Size to Grow by USD 4.64 bn | 3M Co. and Arkema SA Among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

The increasing demand for low-cost and flexible packaging alternatives and growing demand for eco-friendly adhesives will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material costs may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Emulsion Adhesives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Acrylic Polymer



PVA



VAE



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Emulsion Adhesives Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the emulsion adhesives market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mapei SpA, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Emulsion Adhesives Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio provides an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. Our market forecast reports also offer competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on geography, the emulsion adhesives market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. According to our analysis, APAC is expected to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the emulsion adhesives market in APAC. The growing demand for eco-friendly adhesives will facilitate the growth of the emulsion adhesives market in APAC during the forecast period.

Emulsion Adhesives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will support emulsion adhesives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the emulsion adhesives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the emulsion adhesives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of emulsion adhesives market vendors

Emulsion Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mapei SpA, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

