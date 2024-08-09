Emulsion Polymers Market size is set to grow by USD 14 billion from 2024-2028, Increased demand for emulsion polymers in paints and coating applications to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global emulsion polymers market size is estimated to grow by USD 14 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.18% during the forecast period. Increased demand for emulsion polymers in paints and coating applications is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand due to its eco-friendly production process of emulsion polymer. However, increasing raw materials cost poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Apcotex Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chang Chun Group, Clariant International Ltd., DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Scott Bader Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Trinseo PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and Zeon Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global emulsion polymers market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Paints and coatings, Paper and paperboard coatings, Adhesives, and Others), Material (Acrylic, Styrene-butadiene latex, and Vinyl acetate polymers), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Apcotex Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chang Chun Group, Clariant International Ltd., DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Scott Bader Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Trinseo PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and Zeon Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Emulsion polymers are produced through the emulsion polymerization process, which involves combining monomers, water, and surfactant. Monomers like styrene, acrylonitrile, butadiene, acrylate, and methacrylate esters are commonly used. This process can be carried out in batches, semi-batches, or continuously. Emulsion polymerization consumes less energy, making it eco-friendly and reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, emulsion polymers have a long lifespan, resist chemical attacks, and require minimal maintenance and handling costs. Their non-flammable nature further reduces handling, storage, and maintenance expenses. With a lower initial capital investment, the emulsion polymers market is expected to grow significantly due to its economic and safety advantages.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The global emulsion polymers market faces challenges due to the rising costs and supply constraints of essential raw materials, such as naphtha and ethane. These materials' high dependency on crude oil reserves and their fluctuating prices create demand-supply imbalances, hindering market growth. Economic instability and national emergencies can also impact raw material prices, making them volatile and unpredictable. Import and export tariffs further complicate the pricing strategy for petrochemical derivatives, posing challenges for emulsion polymer manufacturers during the forecast period.

Emulsion polymers, a type of polymer dispersed in water with the help of surfactants, play a significant role in various industries. In Construction, they are used in waterborne coatings for green buildings, reducing VOC emissions. In Paints and Coatings, acrylics dominate, but vinyl acetate polymer, SB Latex, and others like polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, polyurethane, PET, and polystyrene are also used. In Textile and Coatings, emulsion polymers are essential for adhesives and sealants. Manufacturing emulsion polymers involves radical polymerization in the emulsion phase using monomers and water. Companies like Celanese Corporation are leading the way with VOC-free paints for Interior decor, responding to urbanization and housing growth. The market faces challenges from increasing industrialization and construction activity, requiring biodegradable products and waterproofing coatings. Crude oil and natural gas prices impact raw material costs. Emulsion polymers serve diverse applications, from paper and paperboard to consumer durables.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This emulsion polymers market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Paints and coatings

1.2 Paper and paperboard coatings

1.3 Adhesives

1.4 Others Material 2.1 Acrylic

2.2 Styrene-butadiene latex

2.3 Vinyl acetate polymers Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Paints and coatings- The global emulsion polymer market is primarily driven by the paints and coatings segment, which accounted for a significant market share in 2023. The expansion of the construction and automotive industries, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, is a major factor fueling the growth of this application segment. Furthermore, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable products, along with the growing preference for low VOC emission paints, is expected to boost the consumption of emulsion polymers in this segment. Emulsion polymers used in paints and coatings offer enhanced water repellence, providing additional protection to building exteriors. Moreover, the increasing consumer interest in interior decorations and exterior paint protection is anticipated to further boost the demand for emulsion polymers during the forecast period. Emulsion polymer coatings are known for their high resistance to abrasion, corrosion, and flexibility, making them suitable for high-performance applications such as wood finishes, automotive refinishing, and anticorrosion coatings. The extensive use of these coatings in the paints and coatings industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global emulsion polymer market during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand in paper, adhesives, and coatings industries. Rising environmental concerns are pushing manufacturers towards sustainable solutions, further propelling market expansion. Meanwhile, the global Conductive Polymers Market is gaining traction due to its applications in electronics, automotive, and energy sectors. With the rise of smart devices and electric vehicles, the demand for conductive polymers is expected to surge, offering significant opportunities for market players. Both markets are poised for substantial growth in the coming years.

Research Analysis

Emulsion polymers, a type of polymer dispensed in water, play a significant role in various industries. They are essential in the production of Paints and Coatings, Textile and Coatings, Adhesives, and Paper and Paperboard. In the construction sector, they contribute to the creation of Green Buildings by reducing Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions. The chemical industry utilizes emulsion polymers in the production of Vinyl Acetate Polymer, SB Latex, and other specialty polymers through Radical Polymerization. Emulsion polymers are also used in the manufacturing of Consumer Durables, such as footwear and plastics, and in the Paper industry as sizing agents and coating materials. Monomers like Acrylics and Surfactants are key ingredients in the preparation of emulsion polymers. Polymers such as Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride are also used as raw materials in the production process.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Paints And Coatings



Paper And Paperboard Coatings



Adhesives



Others

Material

Acrylic



Styrene-butadiene Latex



Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio