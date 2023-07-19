EMURGO Academy Launches Cardano DeFi Masterclass Course

BENGALURU, India, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO Academy , the education unit of global blockchain technology company EMURGO , today announced the launch of its newest blockchain course, DeFi Masterclass, in collaboration with Cardano DeFi Alliance ("CDA").

DeFi Masterclass is an exclusive six-week, 40-hour, e-Learning plus live faculty-led online course taught by EMURGO Academy's in-house instructors and DeFi pioneers from the Cardano DeFi Alliance. The Masterclass is aimed at providing learners with a deep understanding of decentralized finance concepts and applications in the Cardano blockchain ecosystem through a hands-on learning experience involving real-world case studies, step-by-step tutorials, and interactive exercises.

To teach DeFi Masterclass, EMURGO Academy has assembled an instructional dream team of DeFi visionaries from the CDA including some of the biggest names in the Cardano DeFi ecosystem such as SundaeSwap, MuesliSwap, and Indigo, among others. The CDA is a consortium comprising trailblazing DeFi projects in the Cardano ecosystem, such as lending platforms, decentralized exchanges, stablecoin projects, and more, which presents an extraordinary opportunity for students to learn firsthand from the creators who are revolutionizing DeFi on Cardano.

"EMURGO Academy is proud to partner with the Cardano DeFi Alliance and unveil the Cardano DeFi Masterclass to equip learners with the knowledge to not only benefit from Cardano DeFi applications but to also help them drive future innovation and adoption of DeFi on Cardano," said EMURGO Academy Chief Business Officer Narender Balachandran.

"The Cardano DeFi Alliance (CDA) is excited to share our experience in pursuing higher education for the Cardano ecosystem with EMURGO Academy. By collaborating with some of the most reputable and innovative companies building in the Cardano ecosystem, we can deliver specific insights in an academic format on a host of major topics to further educate cohorts of students on the Cardano ecosystem," said CDA Marketing Chair (Co-Founder & CMO at Charli3 Oracles) Damon Zwarich.

Leveraging decentralized blockchain technology, DeFi has opened the possibilities to a new digital paradigm for peer-to-peer financial products and services that offer lower fees, faster settlements, transparency, and wider financial inclusion for those that lack access. DeFi services in the Cardano ecosystem have been rapidly developing with TVL (Total Value Locked) at all-time highs in terms of ADA and surging user interest due to consistent upgrades in Cardano-based DeFi applications. [ 1 ]

To learn more details about the DeFi Masterclass, please visit https://education.emurgo.io/cardano-defi-masterclass/

About EMURGO Academy

EMURGO Academy was founded in 2019 as an initiative to support EMURGO's mission of helping individuals and organizations to leverage the Cardano blockchain to build socially impactful solutions through blockchain education training for developers and business professionals.

Our close relationships with industry experts and our expertise in Cardano blockchain R&D help us curate business and technical education programs for entrepreneurs, students, developers, business heads, CXOs, and individuals of all experience.

For more information, please visit https://education.emurgo.io/ .

About Cardano DeFi Alliance

The Cardano DeFi Alliance ("CDA") is a consortium of projects with the primary mission of standardizing Plutus and Cardano best practices within the DeFi ecosystem. We aim to drive composability across Cardano DeFi protocols. CDA offers a framework to Plutus protocol development teams who are focused on the collaboration of key issues and their strategic development.

For more information, please visit https://cardanodefialliance.org/ .

Disclaimer: You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by EMURGO or its affiliates to invest, buy, or sell any associated tokens or other crypto assets.

