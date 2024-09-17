EMURGO and Zilliqa Group Announce Collaboration to Enhance Interoperability Between Cardano and Zilliqa

EMURGO connects the Zilliqa ecosystem to the Cardano ecosystem through a variety of interoperability and economic security-focused initiatives.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO, a blockchain technology company that facilitates commercial adoption of the Cardano blockchain, today announced a strategic partnership with the Zilliqa Group, a Web3 and metaverse venture builder for the luxury and entertainment industries that leverages leading-edge Web3 technologies across its ventures, including the Zilliqa blockchain. The partnership focus extends beyond interoperability between the Cardano and Zilliqa blockchains and will also include mutual collaboration in the following areas:

Enhance network interoperability and user flow between both ecosystems.

Strengthen the economic security of respective networks by bolstering interoperable liquidity channels.

Leverage Cardano -related Web3 technologies provided by EMURGO, including stablecoins and headless wallet infrastructure to apply to the tokenization of luxury assets on Zilliqa.

Support Cardano 's distributed governance by joining and participating in Intersect's community-led initiatives.

A shift in Web3 mentality

As part of this strategic collaboration, Zilliqa Group will join Intersect (Cardano governance member-based organization), and become a part of Cardano's globally distributed community in helping to shape Cardano's governance processes.

A strategic bridge will also be implemented between the Zilliqa and Cardano protocols to enhance the Web3 user experience by improving interoperability.



With over 68 million transactions processed and 4.7 million wallets registered on the network, Zilliqa is an established layer-1 blockchain with a thriving and dedicated community of builders. The upcoming launch of Zilliqa 2.0 will supercharge its technical capabilities, bringing ultra-fast finality and the ability to confirm blocks in just five seconds while offering customizability and accessibility through smart accounts and x-shards .

EMURGO COO Nikhil Joshi said, "This collaboration with Zilliqa underscores EMURGO's commitment to enhancing interoperability with the Cardano ecosystem and supporting the diversification of its community-driven governance. We are pleased to work with an established blockchain network across the usage of our solutions and bridge Zilliqa into the Cardano ecosystem to further strengthen liquidity and adoption for the benefit of users and developers."

Zilliqa Group CEO Max Kantelia said: "Partnering with EMURGO and the Cardano ecosystem represents a major step forward in our mission to build a more inclusive, scalable, and accessible blockchain future. By focusing on interoperability, we ensure that users and apps across both the Zilliqa and Cardano networks benefit from enhanced liquidity, governance, and shared innovation. This collaboration is a powerful reminder that the future of blockchain is a collaborative effort, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this cooperative approach to Web3."

These steps demonstrate that the bridge between the Zilliqa and Cardano networks is not just a technical step towards greater interoperability, but marks a shift in Web3 mentality that puts distributed blockchain governance and the user experience first.

About EMURGO

EMURGO is a blockchain technology company and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain that provides products and services to drive the adoption of Cardano's Web3 ecosystem. Originally established in Japan, EMURGO exists to facilitate commercial growth of the Cardano ecosystem and unlock the full potential of the ecosystem through partnerships, investments, education, and infrastructure development.

To connect and learn more, visit https://emurgo.io .

About Zilliqa Group

Zilliqa Group is a Web3 venture builder with entities focusing on innovating the luxury and entertainment industries, embracing a federated leadership model that allows entrepreneurs to concentrate on innovation and rapid execution. Zilliqa Group ventures include the Zilliqa layer-1 blockchain, metaverse and spatial web provider MetaMinds, music tokenisation platform TokenTraxx, and Web3 gaming company Roll1ng Thund3rz.

Zilliqa is an industry-recognised layer-1 blockchain that provides a robust platform for developers and enterprises. The pioneering blockchain platform aims to drive the mass adoption of Web3 through its upcoming, user-centric Zilliqa 2.0 network upgrade. Currently rolling out testnet with the mainnet launch in Q4'2024. Join early developers and validators in testing the network at https://roadmap.zilliqa.com .

To connect and learn more, visit https://www.zilliqa.group .

Disclaimer

You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by EMURGO to invest.

SOURCE Zilliqa Group Pte. Ltd.