EMURGO Releases Oracle Core for Developers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO - a global blockchain solutions company and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain - announces the important release of its latest product development, " Oracle Core ," for the developer community.

Following the recent double announcements of EMURGO's newly formed strategic technical partnership with Ergo - a proof-of-work, UTXO-based blockchain protocol built to be an efficient and secure financial contracts platform - and the appointment of EMURGO's Head of R&D and smart contract developer Robert Kornacki to the board of The Ergo Foundation - a community-driven entity focused on promoting the widespread adoption of the Ergo Platform blockchain protocol & a decentralized financial infrastructure - the "Oracle Core" is a successful byproduct of the EMURGO-Ergo partnership.

In-depth research led by EMURGO's Robert Kornacki reimagined a new model - Oracle Pools - for UTXO-based dApps. Oracle pools generate accumulated oracle data with built-in theoretical incentives for oracles to provide more accurate datapoints - an improved attempt at upgrading current oracles. Oracles are an integral part of allowing data outside the blockchain (off-chain) to interact and be used on the blockchain inside of smart contracts, and have played a significant role in the surging popularity of DeFi services which "require access" to off-chain financial data.

By utilizing the "Oracle Core", developers may now build and run their own oracle pools on top of the Ergo blockchain. The "Oracle Core" will provide the blockchain developer community at-large with all the necessary tools such as code, tooling, and smart contracts, to build and run oracles pools. This marks an important moment in the history of UTXO-based dApps, as technically competent users now have the ability to earn crypto for running core smart contract infrastructure.

Leveraging the formed partnership, The Ergo Foundation has already deployed two public oracle pools ADA/USD and Erg/USD, which can be accessed by the public here and here , respectively, in addition to this newest release of the "Oracle Core." Further data can be accessed here .

"EMURGO is taking a structured approach to providing important building blocks for the expansion of decentralized financial services leveraging smart contract functionalities. We are strongly committed to furthering useful development for the developer community through our research department, our partnership with Ergo, and our connection to the Cardano blockchain," said EMURGO CTO Nicolás Arqueros.

The actions taken by the EMURGO-Ergo partnership thus far are some of the foundational first steps to providing efficient DeFi products & services for UTXO-based blockchains such as Cardano and Ergo. For Cardano, the oncoming Goguen era in Cardano's continuing development is poised to bring smart contract functionalities which aligns with the oracle pool development work undertaken by the EMURGO-Ergo partnership to eventually provide DeFi services and more, on Cardano in the future.

