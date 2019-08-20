EMURGO Signs MOUs With South Korean Government-Approved Trade Associations To Further Drive Cardano Adoption

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO – Official Cardano partner and commercial arm EMURGO, announces today the formal signing of MOUs with Korea Blockchain Contents Association (KBCCA) & Korea Mobile Game Association (KMGA) to mutually identify and explore potentially aligned synergies with integrating Cardano's blockchain-based solutions into the Korean digital content & mobile gaming industries. These agreements support EMURGO's mission to drive the adoption of a global Cardano and bring value to ADA holders.

EMURGO

KBCCA & KMGA are both approved by South Korea's Ministry of Science & ICT to seek healthy, innovative growth of the local digital content and gaming industries through forging partnerships and resource sharing between stakeholders.

"EMURGO is pleased to collaborate with KBCCA & KMGA to foster the continued development of blockchain-based content & mobile gaming industries. With digital content & mobile gaming rising in popularity year after year, there is a huge untapped potential to implement blockchain-based solutions into these lucrative industries," said EMURGO CEO Ken Kodama.

With a deeply ingrained digital gaming culture and advanced Internet infrastructure, South Korea is the fourth-largest mobile gaming market in the world. According to reports, South Korea also has the highest smartphone penetration rate in the world with 9 out of 10 South Koreans owning a smartphone and the largest mobile gaming user demographic are adults aged 21-35, aligning with the average tech-savvy young adults interested in blockchain technology. [ 1 ] [ 2 ]

Reflecting the overall worldwide trend, South Korean consumers are also increasingly resorting to online content platforms for media consumption fueled by the high domestic smartphone penetration rate and wide offering of content-rich platforms. Korean adult consumers spend more than half of their time online on these digital content platforms. [ 3 ]

The combination of an extremely high rate of smartphone ownership along with a developed gaming culture and technological infrastructure in Korea, serves as a strong foundation to potentially implement Cardano's third-generation blockchain-based solutions into leading game development and content creation enterprises. KBCCA & KMGA both enjoy hundreds of members consisting of these local enterprises.

