EMURGO Ventures Announces Cardano EMURGO BUILD 2023 Hackathon

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO VENTURES ("EMV") - EMURGO Ventures, the investment arm of Cardano blockchain founding entity EMURGO, today officially announced the Cardano EMURGO BUILD 2023 Hackathon event in partnership with DoraHacks, the world's most active multi-chain Web3 developer community.

Cardano EMURGO BUILD 2023 Hackathon

The Cardano EMURGO BUILD 2023 Hackathon is the largest ever Cardano blockchain-focused Web3 hackathon organized by a Cardano founding entity and will award up to $2 million in total prizes to winning participants. The hackathon will have three different tracks for participants to build their prototypes: DeFi derivatives, aggregators, and zero-knowledge (ZK). Submissions will be decided by a panel of judges from EMURGO including founder and CEO Ken Kodama, EMURGO Ventures, Cardano Foundation, Input Output Global (IOG), Binance, Republic Crypto, and Wave Financial. Participation is open to anyone interested in building decentralized applications (dApps) on Cardano, including developers, designers, and entrepreneurs.

Cardano EMURGO BUILD 2023 Hackathon will be hosted virtually and submissions will be accepted starting in early May 2023. It will be held over several weeks to allow time for participants to research, build, and submit their solutions. EMURGO and DoraHacks will also feature video workshops during the hackathon period to help participants build their Web3 projects.

"EMURGO is thrilled to host a large hackathon for the Cardano ecosystem with the support of DoraHacks and our partners. Cardano has been one of the leading blockchain networks for developer activity over the past few years which shows the high interest in building the Cardano ecosystem," said EMURGO founder and CEO Ken Kodama. "Cardano EMURGO BUILD 2023 provides a great opportunity for anyone in the world to demonstrate their talents."

"Cardano is one of the largest web3 ecosystems in the world. As a chain-agnostic developer community and hackathon infrastructure, DoraHacks is keen to support builders and early-stage projects from the Cardano ecosystem," said DoraHacks Head of BD Steve Ngok. "We are excited to work with EMURGO and Cardano for the first time through a flagship virtual hackathon, and looking forward to bringing long-term value to the ecosystem."

Registration and more submission details are here .

Interested participants can also join the official Discord channel here .

About EMURGO Ventures

EMURGO Ventures ("EMV') is the venture capital and investment arm of EMURGO, the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain. EMV focuses on investing in and supporting innovative Web3 projects and startups that have the potential to drive the adoption and integration of blockchain technology across various industries. Through strategic partnerships and investments, EMV is working to expand the possibilities of blockchain technology and bring it closer to mainstream adoption, while also contributing to the growth and development of the broader blockchain community.

To learn more, please visit https://emurgo.io .

About DoraHacks

DoraHacks is a global hackathon organizer and one of the world's most active multi-chain Web3 developer platforms. It creates a global hacker movement and provides crypto-native toolkits to help developers around the world team up and fund their ideas and BUIDLs via hackathons, bounties, grants, grant DAOs, and public good staking. By far, more than 4000 projects from the DoraHacks community have received over $30 million in grants and other forms of contributions from supporters worldwide. A large number of open-source communities, DAOs, and more than 50 major blockchain ecosystems are actively using Dora's infrastructure for open-source funding and community governance.

For more information, please visit https://dorahacks.io

