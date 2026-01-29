eMurmur's Open Medical AI Receives FDA Clearance, Enabling Murmur Detection Across Digital Stethoscope Models and Third-Party Software

eMurmur Heart AI is the intelligence layer that can power auscultation hardware and software, providing accurate heart sound analysis in seconds

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMurmur® is an AI startup specialized in medical AI for analyzing heart and lung sounds recorded with digital stethoscopes. Its newly FDA cleared Heart AI suite delivers a range of valuable outputs for improving heart health outcomes: The AI automatically identifies primary heart sounds and detects both the presence and absence of abnormal heart murmurs. eMurmur Heart AI also delivers hemodynamic insights by calculating the energy of specific heart sound components, including S1, S2, systole, and diastole.

Besides more powerful AI capabilities, this clearance is especially important because it clears the use of eMurmur Heart AI for any supported stethoscope – making it an open platform that can be integrated across different hardware and software solutions.

Andreas Schriefl, PhD, founder and CEO said: "It has been our sole focus for years to develop the best and broadest auscultation AI out there. We see many new, innovative recording devices for heart and lung sounds entering the market and made it our mission to build an open – hardware agnostic – AI layer that can power them all. This latest FDA clearance was a big milestone towards that goal. We now have successfully created the first open auscultation intelligence layer that is cleared for use in the US and EU."

This marks eMurmur's third FDA clearance. Together with three CE markings for its Heart and Lung AI suite, eMurmur has established itself as an industry leader in auscultation AI in both the US and EU.

eMurmur Heart AI be accessed either through eMurmur's standalone software, or via secure API integration into third-party systems. The standalone solution is available as both a web application and a mobile app. For third-party integrators, eMurmur offers flexible options, ranging from AI analysis of heart and lung recordings, to software interfaces to listen, record, and stream with high-fidelity.

Andreas Reinisch, co-founder and CTO said: "We are seeing a wide range of use cases among our customers, including bedside auscultation, remote stethoscope exams during virtual visits, pharmacy and community-based screenings, and home-health applications. With this clearance, we are excited to make our AI capabilities available to our partners as well."

