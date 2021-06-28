EMV POS Terminal Market in the US|Evolving Opportunities with BBPOS Ltd., Fiserv Inc.|Technavio

EMV POS Terminal Market in the US during 2021-2025: COVID-19 Impact

The EMV POS terminal market in the US will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. EMV POS terminal market growth will increase in 2021 as compared to 2020 as per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology due to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Building business resilience and enabling agility will help organizations to move forward towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Major Three EMV POS Terminal Market in the US Participants:

BBPOS Ltd.

BBPOS Ltd. offers EMV POS Terminal under the brand names WisePOS 4G, WisePad 2 Plus, WisePad 2, and others.

Fiserv Inc.

Fiserv Inc. offers EMV POS Terminal under the brand name Clover Mini, Clover Flex, and Clover Station Pro.

Ingenico Group SA

Ingenico Group SA offers EMV POS Terminal under the Smart POS product line.

EMV POS Terminal Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

EMV POS terminal market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Conventional EMV POS Terminals



Mobile Card Readers

Application

Retail



Hospitality

The EMV POS terminal market in the US is driven by the increasing regulatory interventions on secure payments. In addition, the increase in fraud at merchant POS terminals is expected to trigger the EMV POS terminal market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

