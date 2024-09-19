EmVenio Research celebrates Prime Healthcare partnership with ribbon-cutting

Ceremony to take place at EmVenio's new research center in Southern Regional Medical Center outside Atlanta

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research organization EmVenio Research , a PCM Trials company, will celebrate its partnership with Prime Healthcare in a grand opening event at its clinical trial research center in the Atlanta, Georgia, area. The center is located in the Southern Regional Medical Center at 33 Upper Riverdale Road S.W., Suite 114 in Riverdale and is one of EmVenio's first fully operational clinical research centers within Prime's hospital network . A public ribbon-cutting will take place Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

EmVenio Research Center at Prime Healthcare

EmVenio's research center features four exam rooms, a pharmacy and laboratory/phlebotomy facility. The site's flexibility and experienced researchers allow EmVenio the ability to activate new trials in under four weeks. Additionally, its location within a fully operational hospital allows seamless coordination of outside tests, such as MRIs and CT scans, making the process more convenient and less time-consuming for participating patients.

Its Greater Atlanta location improves patient access needed for research organizations to enroll eligible patients in studies to develop new treatments for conditions such as diabetes, allergies, hypertension, obesity and gastritis, which are common to the region. The site is also central to the region's ethnically diverse populations, which are historically underrepresented in traditional clinical research trials.

"The lack of research sites within a community limits availability for patient participation and hinders sponsor enrollment opportunities, which in turn can impact overall study timelines," said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio president. "This site will appeal to research organizations looking to reach a more diverse population, thus allowing trials to enroll faster and wrap more quickly. Southern Regional is located in optimal proximity to people who lack access to research and are historically underrepresented in many research findings. This dedicated site provides a convenient, favorable option for qualified patients and creates a familiar, welcoming space."

Contract research organizations and trial sponsors are invited to schedule a pre-study visit to assess the space, meet research staff and explore EmVenio's clinical trial capabilities.

EmVenio and Prime Healthcare share a mission to provide quality, clinical research among underrepresented populations. Both organizations are dedicated to analyzing social determinants of health, using that data to identify communities lacking access to care and bringing that care to them, inclusive of access to clinical trials. EmVenio's presence within the Prime Healthcare system offers hospital physicians the opportunity to engage in clinical research professionally and offer research as a care option to their patients.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research, a PCM Trials Company, provides a scalable network of clinical trial sites strategically located in underrepresented communities to engage a diverse patient demographic. Our extensive global network comprises highly skilled clinicians, leading principal investigators, and cutting-edge research sites, allowing us to deliver high-quality clinical research services that prioritize reducing the burden on patient participation. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

