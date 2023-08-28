EmVenio Research expands clinical research team to streamline efficiency and compliance processes

News provided by

EmVenio

28 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

New hires will enhance EmVenio's ability to meet broader demand for clinical research needs

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmVenio Research recently appointed Christine Scheuring and Vickie Leathers to manage clinical research teams and processes. Scheuring serves as director of quality and compliance and Leathers is the manager of clinical research education and training. Their hiring aligns with EmVenio's goal to ensure that the clinical trial team conducts and will maintain adherence to the latest Federal Drug Administration regulations and in accordance with Good Clinical Practice and International Conference of Harmonization guidelines.

Continue Reading

"EmVenio is committed to expanding and bringing in bright minds whose personal and professional goals align with our commitment to serve diverse and underserved populations through accessible clinical trials," said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio president. "Adding Christine and Vickie reinforces our research team's effort to remain on the forefront of developments in the clinical research realm."

Scheuring's responsibilities include oversight of quality management and clinical trial management systems, ongoing program development and all quality-related aspects for EmVenio's portfolio of research initiatives. She has heavily focused her career on regulations, data integrity and human subject protection with an emphasis on training at the site level. She brings to EmVenio 17 years of clinical research experience, over 10 of which has been with the Institutional Review Board, leading her to a natural transition into quality control and quality assurance at various organizations. She holds a master's degree in public health from Creighton University.

Leathers will assist in developing and executing training for EmVenio researchers, including principal investigators, sub-investigators, research coordinators and research assistants. She will also lead improvements for research processes and design new tools to increase efficiency. Leathers served in a range of clinical research coordinator positions at WR-Clinsearch in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was also a clinical medical assistant at University Diabetes & Endocrine Consultants and Digestive Care & Management, both also in Chattanooga. Leathers' clinical research experience totals 48 studies, a majority of which are diabetes related, as well as studies for treatments in gastroenterology, dermatology, cardiovascular, pulmonology and podiatry. She is a Clinically Certified Research Coordinator with the Association of Clinical Research Professionals and a licensed Clinically Certified Medical Assistant. She is also certified in Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessments and licensed in blood-borne pathogens training through the Occupational and Health Safety Administration. Leathers holds a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications from Western Kentucky University.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

SOURCE EmVenio

Also from this source

EmVenio Research adds principal investigators to research team

EmVenio Research and TrialHub partner to optimize patient participation and accelerate site selection for clinical trials

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.