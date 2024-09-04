EmVenio Research joins SCRS as Global Impact Partner

Research organization has been active SCRS member since 2022 founding

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research organization EmVenio Research , a PCM Trials company, recently deepened its connection to The Society of Clinical Research Sites by joining its Global Impact Partner Program. As a GIP, EmVenio will collaborate with fellow research sites, as well as sponsors, clinical research organizations and professional providers to drive innovation, site sustainability, patient engagement and trial performance.

"EmVenio is committed to expanding awareness of the benefits of clinical research, while also removing accessibility barriers for participants seeking potentially life-changing medical treatments," said Thad Wolfman, EmVenio's president. "As an SCRS Global Impact Partner, we look forward to furthering our mission and to being part of the movement to evolve the clinical trial space by working alongside other like-minded individuals to find implementable solutions across the industry."

Through this partnership, EmVenio will contribute to the program's goals of advancing clinical research practices and fostering a more collaborative research environment. EmVenio is committed to educating the public about clinical research and driving participation by engaging with patients and caregivers within underrepresented and diverse communities. Its researchers aim to enhance accessibility to trial participation by meeting trial participants where they live and work, whether through its network of mobile sites in the center of communities, home visits through PCM Trials — who have more than a decade of experience, virtual visits, or at its new clinical research centers at select Prime Healthcare hospitals . These offerings combined make EmVenio and PCM Trials the largest independent hybrid site network and the most experienced provider of local clinical trial access globally.

Since its founding in 2022, EmVenio has been an active member in the SCRS community. Members of its leadership and research team will attend SCRS' annual Global Site Solutions Summit in Hollywood, Florida, on Sept. 27-29, and will host a vendor booth for attendees to learn about its patient-centric model to improve diversity and inclusion in clinical trials and meet CRO's diversity goals. Additionally, Phillip Stanford, senior director of application and PMO, will participate in the "Impact of Technology On Trial Efficiency" breakout panel session on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m., during which he and other industry leaders will discuss how technology integration has tangibly improved clinical trial performance.

