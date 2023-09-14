EmVenio Research Partners with RealTime Software Solutions for Advanced Mobile-Optimized Technology Solutions

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmVenio Research, a global network of mobile research sites providing localized trial access to diverse and underserved communities, today announced a strategic partnership with RealTime Software Solutions, LLC, a renowned provider of cutting-edge, digitally-optimized technologies designed for clinical research sites, CROs (clinical research organizations) and sponsors.

"RealTime Software Solutions offers a comprehensive tool that will enable the EmVenio team to standardize and optimize research processes to ultimately deliver high-quality data to our sponsors and CROs," said Mark Campbell, EmVenio's chief operating officer. "Through the use of their range of cloud-based software offerings, RealTime will be a key partner in digitizing our community research site network, driving our research initiatives forward, improving efficiencies in the trials we conduct, and ultimately, achieving our mission to expand access to more clinical research participants."

With a commitment to supporting its rapidly expanding network with advanced paperless solutions, EmVenio embarked on an extensive search for a partner capable of offering comprehensive solutions, such as integrated clinical trial management (CTMS), eSOURCE and eDOCS, to enhance the management and optimization of its research processes. Given the nature of EmVenio's model of mobile community research sites, the organization sought RealTime's solutions that offered the ability to go paperless to save space, improve efficiency within the mobile units and support operations in areas with limited Wi-Fi access. EmVenio was also interested in RealTime's patient engagement tool MyStudyManager™ that offers virtual visits, patient questionnaires and eCONSENT, a digital consent process that potential clinical trial participants undergo prior to enrollment and throughout the study to maintain transparency and ensure comprehension of their treatment.

RealTime Software Solutions provides a robust full-stack Site Operations Management System (SOMS) for clinical research, empowering EmVenio to streamline research processes, enhance efficiency and foster innovation. This partnership will allow EmVenio to remain focused on its core mission of delivering localized trial access while harnessing RealTime Software Solutions' technology to efficiently manage research operations.

"We are honored to be EmVenio's chosen partner for research operations management and to support their mission of providing research to diverse and underserved communities," said Stephen Johnson, CEO of RealTime. "Our goal is to equip EmVenio with the tools, technology and world-class service needed to excel in these efforts. We are excited about this collaboration and eagerly anticipate fruitful outcomes."

About EmVenio Research:
EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

About RealTime Software Solutions:
RealTime Software Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of innovative SaaS solutions that help clinical research sites, site networks, sponsors and CROs easily manage complex clinical research processes. The company's products include Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), eRegulatory document management (eDOCS), electronic data capture for source documents (eSOURCE), participant payments (SitePAY/GlobalPAY), participant engagement solutions (TEXT, eCONSENT and MyStudyManager™ Participant Portal), Complion eISF and Devana PROPEL. With a strong track record of empowering research organizations, RealTime Software Solutions is dedicated to creating powerful, user-friendly interfaces that revolutionize how research gets done. Visit the company's website at realtime-ctms.com.

