EmVenio Research prioritizes improving access to clinical research in Chicago with opening of community research site

News provided by

EmVenio

18 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Localized research site at IMD is 1 of 10 activated countrywide

DURHAM, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmVenio Research activated a mobile community research site in Chicago, Illinois, on the Illinois Medical District campus as part of a concerted effort to maximize diversity, equity and inclusion in research studies and deliver clinical trial access to diverse and underserved communities. EmVenio and the district will celebrate the mobile site's activation with a ribbon cutting, open house and reception Tuesday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m. CT at 2023 W. Ogden Ave. in Chicago.

EmVenio mobile site parked in Illinois Medical District campus.
IMD is 1 of 10 locations in the U.S. where EmVenio is operating community research sites. Its sites challenge the traditional model of clinical research studies that result in findings that do not often reflect the demographic makeup of the whole population.

"In order to improve representation in clinical research, we need to address the various barriers that lead to a collection of research participants that does not accurately reflect our population as a whole," said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio president. "Chicago's population is 29% Black American and 29% Hispanic, two communities that are severely underrepresented in clinical research. By partnering with IMD to activate a community research mobile site, we can put locals at the center of research and deploy engagement strategies that are best aligned with the community."

Recruitment and retention in past clinical research have proven to be major challenges for sponsors, often leading to delayed results for clinical trials. After extensive research and relationship building in the region, EmVenio determined a community research site in the IMD will reduce the burdens of trial participation by putting local residents at the center of research and giving them the choice of when and where their participation will occur.

"We're excited to welcome EmVenio to the IMD," said Allyson Hansen, CEO and Executive Director of the Illinois Medical District Commission. "The IMD is the largest urban medical district in the United States, with the most diverse patient population. Now with the addition of EmVenio, we continue to expand the range of clinical research being conducted by our partners in and around the IMD, a win-win for sponsors and patients alike. EmVenio's commitment to hire locally also brings much needed job creation to the traditionally underserved communities that surround the IMD."

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via mobile sites, home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, and virtual visits. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

About the Illinois Medical District (IMD)

The IMD is a community of health, technology and life science organizations in the heart of Chicago, two miles west of the Loop on 560 acres. Every day, more than 80,000 people visit the IMD, including more than 29,000 employees. With $220 million in annual research funding, the IMD generates $3.4 billion in economic activity each year. The IMD offers partners a unique ecosystem of knowledge, collaboration and resources, plus something more: the opportunity to impact the world's next great healthcare innovation district. Together, IMD partners accelerate discovery and commercialization that is reshaping the practice of all life sciences, generating prosperity for everyone.

SOURCE EmVenio

