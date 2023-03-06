EmVenio Research prioritizes improving access to clinical research in Orlando with opening of community research site

Localized research site at Waterford Lakes Town Center is 1 of 10 in nation

DURHAM, N.C., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmVenio Research activated a mobile community research site in Orlando, Florida, as part of a concerted effort to maximize diversity, equity and inclusion in research studies and deliver clinical trial access to diverse and underserved communities. EmVenio will celebrate the mobile site's activation with a ribbon cutting, open house and reception Wednesday, March 8 at 5 p.m. EST at the site of the Waterford Lakes Town Center at 413 N. Alafaya Trail.

Orlando is 1 of 10 locations where EmVenio is operating community research sites. Its sites challenge the traditional model of clinical research studies that result in findings that do not often reflect the demographic makeup of the whole population.

"In order to improve representation in clinical research, we need to address the various barriers that lead to a collection of research participants that does not accurately reflect our population as a whole," said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio president. "Orlando's population is 23% Hispanic and 15% Asian, two communities that are severely underrepresented in clinical research. By selecting Orlando as one of our 10 community research mobile site locations, we are hoping to put this community and its people at the center of research."

Recruitment and retention in past clinical research have proven to be major challenges for sponsors, often leading to delayed results for clinical trials. After extensive research and relationship building in the region, EmVenio determined a community research site in Orlando will reduce the burdens of trial participation by putting local residents at the center of research and giving them the choice of when and where their participation will occur.

