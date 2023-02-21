EmVenio Research prioritizes improving access to clinical research with the opening of the Claremont Community Research Site

Localized research site at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is 1 of 10 in nation

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmVenio Research activated a mobile community research site in Claremont, California, as part of a concerted effort to maximize diversity, equity and inclusion in research studies and deliver clinical trial access to diverse and underserved communities. EmVenio will celebrate the mobile site's activation with a ribbon cutting, open house and reception today at 11 a.m. PST.

EmVenio's community research site challenges the traditional model of clinical research studies that result in findings that do not often reflect the demographic makeup of the whole population. Claremont is one of 10 locations where EmVenio is operating community research sites. Its Claremont location is currently at the site of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on 1700 N. Towne Ave.

"In order to improve representation in clinical research, we need to address the various barriers that lead to a collection of research participants that does not accurately reflect our population as a whole," said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio president. "Claremont has a growing Latinx population, but past data shows that only 1% of clinical research participants are Latinx. Conducting research in the heart of Claremont will dramatically improve that metric."

Recruitment and retention in past clinical research have proven to be major challenges for participants, often leading to delayed results for clinical trials. After extensive research and relationship building in the region, EmVenio determined a community research site in Claremont will reduce the burdens of trial participation by putting local residents at the center of research and giving them the choice of when and where their participation will occur.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, virtual principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

