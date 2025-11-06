EmVenio to open research site at Chicago's Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital

Site established in partnership with Prime Healthcare to expand patient reach to clinical trials

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EmVenio Clinical Research will open a dedicated community research site on the campus of Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. In 2024, EmVenio partnered with Prime Healthcare, operator of Saint Mary, to conduct clinical trials at its hospitals around the country, offering patients within the community improved access to clinical research. Saint Mary is the fifth Prime Healthcare hospital in the nation with a dedicated research space by EmVenio.

EmVenio and Prime share the mission to provide reliable clinical research among populations across a range of backgrounds, income levels, ability and health statuses. Through EmVenio's research site, Saint Mary physicians will have the capability to engage in clinical research professionally, as well as offer research as a care option to their patients.

"This new research center within Prime Healthcare allows EmVenio to bridge physical, cultural and systemic distances and ensure our research includes every voice needed," said Mark McKenzie, M.D., chief medical officer of EmVenio. "Being located in the center of Chicago, our research team can reach and enroll patients from routine and complex populations, delivering research findings that represent and benefit humanity as a whole. We're excited to collaborate with Saint Mary providers and reach a span of patients who other research groups often miss."

Pre-study visits are available for contract research organizations and trial sponsors to tour the space, meet on-site staff and explore the site's approach to each therapeutic area. CROs and sponsors can request an appointment at emvenio.com/contact .

Since the start of EmVenio and Prime's partnership in 2024, EmVenio opened research centers at Prime hospitals in greater metropolitan areas of Dallas, Atlanta, Kansas City and Detroit.

EmVenio will be hosting an open house on November 13, 2025, from 4-6pm at their Chicago site located at: 610 S. Leavitt Ave Chicago, IL 60608. All are welcome to join.

About EmVenio Clinical Research

EmVenio Clinical Research, a Professional Case Management subsidiary, operates from U.S. and European headquarters with a team of approximately 5,000 professionals supporting clinical trials across more than 90 countries. Our community-based sites and mobile research services expand access for trial participants, while enabling sponsors and CROs to execute high-quality studies at speed and scale with clean, reliable data and consistent results. By bringing trials directly to patients in their homes, communities or places they gather, we enroll populations others miss, helping create a complete and more inclusive picture of human health. Our approach is grounded in empathy, expertise and close collaboration—bridging the gap between science and the people it serves because true progress only happens when research reflects the real world. For more information, please visit emvenio.com.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation's leading health systems with nearly 45,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by Truven Health Analytics. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com .

