Emyla Tequila Creates Authentic, Ultra Premium Añejo

Redefining Luxury & Excellence in the Spirits World

News provided by

Emyla

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emyla Añejo Tequila, an ultra premium añejo in one of the fastest-growing tequila categories, is the epitome of luxury in a bottle. With nearly 75 years of collective experience in tequila making, the Emyla team, led by founder Art Davtyan, has cultivated top-tier expertise at every production level. The goal? An añejo– unparalleled in the market.

Continue Reading
Courtesy of Emyla Tequila
Courtesy of Emyla Tequila

"Emyla was born from a passion to create something extraordinary," says founder Art Davtyan. "Our award-winning añejo is a standout because of our commitment to excellence, purity, and sustainability throughout the entire process."

Partnering with the acclaimed Casa Maestri distillery, known for its numerous accolades and exceptional production standards, Emyla Tequila epitomizes premium quality. The proprietary blend sources the finest mature Blue Weber Agave from both the Highlands of Jalisco and the Lowlands of Los Altos, creating a one-of-a-kind smooth taste. This practice not only ensures a superior flavor profile but also supports sustainable farming and crop regeneration.

Every aspect of Emyla's limited production is centered on unparalleled quality. The natural spring water and Kentucky bourbon barrels used in the aging process preserve the sweet, mellow flavors of the agave, culminating in a tequila that is both bold and exquisitely smooth. This careful aging not only enhances the flavor profile but also gives Emyla its mesmerizing golden hue.

Emyla Añejo Tequila is not just a drink, but an experience. Designed for the discerning palate, it is best savored neat or with minimal accompaniment, allowing its complex profile to shine. Each luxurious glass bottle of Emyla is a work of art, reflecting the sophistication of the liquid within.

Based in Los Angeles, Emyla, is a California-exclusive spirit available at select retailers and can be purchased online at Emyla Tequila.

For additional inquiries, please reach out to [email protected].

About Emyla 
Emyla is an ultra premium tequila brand based in Los Angeles, California, created through a true love of all things añejo and backed by 25 years in the spirits business. Crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave, Emyla Tequila is aged in American Oak Kentucky Bourbon barrels, drawing water from natural springs to create a distinguished all-natural Añejo. Our award-winning spirit embodies over seven decades of distilling mastery, offering a luxurious experience to both the tequila connoisseur and the environmentally conscious enthusiast, symbolizing our commitment to quality, sustainability, and tradition in every sip. https://emylatequila.com/

SOURCE Emyla

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.