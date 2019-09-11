En+ Group Commits to Climate Targets in Line with a New Level of Climate Ambition Led by the United Nations

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- En+ Group IPJSC (the "Company", "the Group" or "En+ Group") (LSE: ENPL; MOEX: ENPL), the world's largest producer of low-carbon aluminium has joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C movement and committed to science-based emissions reduction targets (or "SBTi") to drive the world to a net-zero future.

The Company has responded to a call-to-action to limit global temperature increase to 1.5°C and avert the worst impacts of climate change.

Lord Barker of Battle, Executive Chairman of En+ Group, commented:

"We are proud to have placed the low carbon economy and a firm commitment to sustainable business at the heart of En+ Group. Our ambition is to lead the transformation of the global aluminium industry, a material that will be central to the low carbon global economy. Partnerships and joint initiatives are a key part to meeting the challenge of climate change."

Building a prosperous, net-zero carbon economy by 2050 requires a transformation of unprecedented pace and scale. By joining the UN Global Compact we have committed to be a part of a worldwide effort to beat climate change.

Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, one of the SBTi partners, said:

"We have less than 11 years to fundamentally change our economies or we will face catastrophic consequences. For the first time, we are seeing business and climate leaders coalesce around a common call-to-action, sending a powerful signal that science-based target setting presents a significant opportunity for businesses to step up when it comes to tackling climate change and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius."

En+ Group's decision to join the Business Ambition for 1.5°C movement is just the latest in a number of international environmental partnerships and commitments announced by the Company this year. In August the Group joined the United Nations Global Compact. The Company underlined its resolve to further reduce its environmental impact in addition to demonstrating its commitment to ten core principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Additionally, En+ joined the Energy Transitions Commission (the "ETC") in July as part of its strategy to lead a global shift towards low carbon aluminium. En+ Group committed to supporting the ETC's research into reaching net-zero carbon emissions from heavy industry and will collaborate with other members to identify the most effective actions to realise this goal.

For further information, please contact:

For media: For investors: Tel: +7 (495) 642 7937 Email: press-center@enplus.ru Tel: +7 (495) 642 7937

Email: ir@enplus.ru

About EN+ GROUP PLC

En+ Group is the world's leading international vertically integrated aluminium and power producer. The Company combines power plants with a total installed capacity of 19.6 GW (including 15.1 GW of hydro power assets), and 3.9 mt of annual aluminium production capacity (through a controlling stake in RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer ex- China in 2018) which is the major consumer of En+ Group's hydroelectricity. En+ Group reported consolidated revenue of USD 12.4 bln for 2018.

SOURCE En+ Group