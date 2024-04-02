EN Plus Among First in China to Get CHAdeMO Certification

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, EN Plus' 120kW Turbo Series DC charger officially passed the tests of the Japanese CHAdeMO organisation and received certification. EN Plus is one of the first EV charger manufacturers in China to receive certification for the latest CHAdeMO Rev.2.0.2 charging standard.

With the continuous development of new energy electric vehicles, the sales of EVs in Japan are also growing significantly. The Japanese government and various automakers are actively exploring the challenges of the electric age. In 2024, the Japanese government will not only vigorously promote the use of new energy vehicles, but also increase support for EV charging facilities. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has clearly stated that it plans to increase the number of EV charge points nationwide to 300,000 by 2030. At the same time, the government will increase the subsidy budget for the construction of charging infrastructure to 36 billion yuan in 2024.

EN Plus launches its Turbo Series DC charger, which offers 120kW of power, surpassing the traditional 50kW models in Japan. Compatible with CHAdeMO Rev.2.0.2, it offers Ethernet + 4G communications, supports OCPP 1.6 Json protocol and features a modular design for remote maintenance. With IP55 dust and water resistance, salt corrosion resistance and customisable options such as cable management and POS terminals, it meets local requirements.

In today's fast-paced world, there is a growing demand for faster charging of electric vehicles, leading to an increased reliance on DC fast charging stations. EN Plus was first to market with the 120kW Turbo Series high performance charging solution, designed specifically for the Japanese market. This solution has successfully completed CHAdeMO certification testing, demonstrating the company's strong commitment and belief in the Japanese market. This move also represents an important strategic initiative in the company's global market expansion.

About CHAdeMO

CHAdeMO is one of the most widely adopted DC charging standards, enabling seamless communication and power transfer between electric vehicles and charging stations. Established in 2010 by Japan's five major automakers and Tokyo Electric Power Company, CHAdeMO has grown into a global association with more than 400 members.

About EN Plus

As a global supplier of EV charging facilities and software platform, EN Plus was founded in 2015 and has been deeply involved in the field of new energy vehicle charging infrastructure and integrated solutions for many years. Currently, our products include AC chargers, DC chargers, power modules and software platforms. Our products have received international mainstream certifications, including China Compulsory Certification (CQC), European CE certification, American UL certification and Japanese CHAdeMO certification, etc. Our products and services are available in more than 30 provinces at home and more than 50 countries and regions overseas.

