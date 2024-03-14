ENA Announces Bradley Goettl as New Chief Clinical Officer

Texas native brings influential health care leadership experience, strong ENA ties, into new role

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Thursday welcomed experienced nursing leader and longtime member Bradley Goettl, DNP, FNP-C, ENP-C, AGACNP-BC, CFRN, FAEN, FAANP, FAAN, FACHE, as its first chief clinical officer.

In his role, Goettl will be responsible for expanding ENA's clinical expertise, voice and impact. Goettl's focus includes providing strategic leadership to the association's research and practice excellence teams, while also identifying external partnerships and programs to advance the emergency nursing specialty.

"Accepting this position as ENA's first chief clinical officer is the best way to celebrate my 20 years of ENA membership," Goettl said. "Now, I have the opportunity to support emergency nurses in the same way ENA has supported me throughout my career."

Goettl, 40, most recently served as the director of advanced practice provider fellowships programs at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and an assistant professor at UT Health San Antonio where he served in an advanced practice leadership role alongside the emergency department's medical director.

In 2023, Goettl was inducted as a fellow to the Academy of Emergency Nursing, American Academy of Nursing and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Among his other accomplishments, Goettl is currently a commissioner with the American Nurses Credentialing Center, he spent three years on the AAENP Board of Directors and was honored as part of ENA Connection's 20 Under 40 Class of 2021.

"Bradley's depth of knowledge and experience, as well as his mindset toward growth and innovation, make him an ideal fit for helping ENA grow its voice and impact," ENA CEO Nancy MacRae said. "His two decades as an ENA member also give him a unique perspective that values the association's support for emergency nurses, and I look forward to his leadership and partnership as we continue to advance excellence in emergency nursing globally."

