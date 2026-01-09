ENA Foundation Announces 2026 Board of Trustees

Kimberly Russo to chair board that funds research and scholarships for emergency nurses

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENA Foundation has announced its 2026 Board of Trustees, which will be chaired by Kimberly Russo, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, an emergency department nurse manager at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey.

Russo, who received a graduate scholarship from the ENA Foundation in 2016, said her experience as a recipient inspired her to give back. Now, as the Foundation prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary and implement its new strategic vision, Russo said there's an opportunity to "reintroduce who we are, what we do, and why our work matters."

"That means elevating the visibility of our programs, sharing the stories of nurses whose lives and careers have been transformed through Foundation support, and strengthening the relationships that make our mission possible," said Russo, who first joined the ENA Foundation Board in 2022.

The ENA Foundation is the Emergency Nurses Association's philanthropic partner, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization established in 1991. Since then, the Foundation has remained committed to supporting emergency nurses and advancing the profession through scholarships, emergency funding and research grants to drive transformative health. That support has involved directing more than $7 million in scholarships and grants to more than 3,000 emergency health care professionals.

Those looking to apply for the Foundation's 2026 grants and scholarships can find more information on the ENA website. The application window for scholarships to attend Emergency Nursing 2026 in Phoenix is currently open. Learn more about how to support the ENA Foundation here .

The 2026 ENA Foundation Board of Trustees also includes:

Chairperson-Elect: CherylAnn MacDonald-Sweet, BS, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, of Pennsylvania

Immediate Past Chair, Christine Russe, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, FAEN, of Texas

Members-at-Large:

Neko Gilbert, RN, of Arkansas

Kelsea Heiman, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, of Texas

Nycole Oliver, DNP, RN, APRN CEN, ACNPC-AG, FNP-C, FAEN, of Arkansas

Sara Daykin, DNP, RN, CPEN, TCRN, CNEcl, FAEN, of New Mexico

Tyler McCulloch, MSN, RN, MICN (FC), of California

Jaime Stephens-Davenport, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, CCRN, NE-BC, CFRN, CTRN, NRP, of Florida

Corporate Trustees:

Amy Mills, BSN, RN, with Teleflex

Rebecca Paalman, MHA, RN, with Stryker

Christie Susko, MBA, RPLU, with Aon Affinity Healthcare

ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, of North Carolina

ENA Immediate Past President Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, of Florida

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org .

ENA Media Contact

Mike Tish

Communications Specialist

847-460-4142

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association