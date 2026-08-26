ENA Launches Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course, 7th Edition

Pediatric readiness strategies, chapter on shock, more new topics included

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many emergency nurses feel uncomfortable or unfamiliar with caring for pediatric patients – but the vast majority of children taken to an emergency department arrive at a community hospital, not a children's hospital.

For all emergency nurses who want to be ready for these youngest patients, the Emergency Nurses Association has just launched the Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course, 7th Edition.

"Children's emergencies require specialized knowledge and skills. ENPC helps ensure nurses have the confidence and expertise to deliver the right care at the right time, so every child has access to high-quality emergency care regardless of where they live," said ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC. "Nurses who earn an ENPC verification are better equipped to recognize, assess and respond to the unique needs of children experiencing medical emergencies."

ENPC, first introduced in 1993, teaches core knowledge and skills for properly assessing and delivering interventions that improve outcomes for this high-risk patient population. New features in this edition include:

The addition of "The Child in Shock" chapter

New topics such as tuberculosis, brief resolved unexplained events and heat and cold emergencies

A restructure of the "Children Around the World" chapter

A new assessment and intervention tool

Practical pediatric readiness strategies incorporated throughout

Nurses who successfully complete the course earn a four-year verification and 19 CEs. For more information about the course and to find current offerings, visit www.ena.org/ENPC.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Paige Fumo Fox

Communications and Media Relations Manager

847.460.4042

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association