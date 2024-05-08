ENA Opens Registration for Largest Event Dedicated to Emergency Nursing

Emergency Nursing 2024 takes places Sept. 4-7 in Las Vegas

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association plans to "Ignite" the energy and passion of thousands of emergency nurses from across the globe during Emergency Nursing 2024 in Las Vegas.

Registration opened Wednesday for the biggest event dedicated to emergency nursing. The four-day event, taking place Sept. 4-7 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, features more than 100 educational sessions focused on clinical skill development; an engaging Experience Hall filled with industry leaders and innovative learning; and a heavy dose of fun and excitement befitting "The City that Never Sleeps."

"The big stage of Las Vegas is the perfect place for ENA to showcase emergency nursing," said ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN. "Emergency Nursing 2024 will ignite ED nurses' natural energy, sparking their ambition to grow professionally and personally through four days of amazing education and peer engagement."

In addition to the on-site event, ENA will offer Digital Access that delivers livestreams of both general sessions and recordings of every educational session to emergency nurses unable to be in Las Vegas for Emergency Nursing 2024. Digital Access through Jan. 31 is included with all Emergency Nursing 2024 registrations.

Prior to Emergency Nursing 2024, ENA's annual General Assembly, with nearly 750 delegates from the United States and several other countries, is scheduled for Sept. 3-4 at The Venetian.

To learn more about, and register for, Emergency Nursing 2024, visit www.ena.org/en24. You can also tune in to the ENA Podcast to hear about what's planned for Las Vegas in September.

