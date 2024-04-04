Enable Biosciences Appoints Will Robberts as Chief Financial Officer and Secures Strategic Funding

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences Inc., a Stanford and UC Berkeley spinout company focusing on early disease detection today announced the appointment of Will Robberts as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the closing of an undisclosed equity financing.

Enable Biosciences Inc

"We are thrilled to welcome Will Robberts as our new CFO," said David Seftel, M,D. CEO of Enable Biosciences. "His extensive experience and proven track record in finance and operations make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. He has already significantly impacted the business by securing pivotal funding for the company to support key strategic initiatives."

With a high performance career spanning over two decades, Will Robberts brings a wealth of experience in finance and operational excellence across various industries, including healthcare, software, and technology. As the former President and CFO of LIPAC Oncology and TesoRx Pharma, Will has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive growth and execute successful financings and multinational partnering and licensing deals. Earlier in his career, he held senior executive leadership and advisory positions at several prominent companies, including Thomson Reuters, Esquire Deposition Solutions, KPMG, Softline, and LiveNote, where he was responsible for driving organizational growth, notable M&A transactions, and investor exits.

A graduate of the University of Johannesburg, Will holds Bachelor's, Honors, and Master's degrees in Accounting, Economics, and Financial Management. He currently serves on the boards of several pharmaceutical and technology companies, reflecting his commitment to addressing unmet needs in the healthcare and technology sectors.

"I am excited to join the talented Enable team at this exciting stage of its growth cycle," said Will Robberts. "Enable's robust and well validated ultrasensitive and highly specific DNA-barcoding antibody detection technology, co-invented by Enable co-founder and 2022 Chemistry Nobel Laureate Prof. Carolyn Bertozzi with her then PhD students and Enable co-founders Jason Tsai and Peter Robinson, has the potential to improve millions of patients' lives, and I look forward to contributing towards the company's success."

About Enable Biosciences Inc.:

Enable Biosciences Inc. is a leading diagnostic healthcare company based in South San Francisco. With a global presence across 4 continents, Enable is dedicated to advancing innovative diagnostic solutions that improve patient's lives by detecting disease when it matters most. For more information, visit www.enablebiosciences.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: David Seftel at 650.520.6204 or [email protected]

SOURCE Enable Biosciences Inc