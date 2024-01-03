Enable Biosciences Inc. Reveals Key Findings on COVID-19 Transmission from Mothers to Newborns

News provided by

Enable Biosciences Inc

03 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences Inc., a leader in advanced diagnostic technologies, in collaboration with the California Genetic Disease Screening Program, has achieved a breakthrough in understanding maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection and its impact on newborns. The groundbreaking study, "Shadow of a Pandemic: Persistence of Prenatal SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies in Newborn Blood Spots," published in the International Journal of Neonatal Screening, utilized Enable's innovative ADAP (Antibody Detection by Agglutination-PCR) assay.

This research is crucial in understanding how maternal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are transferred to and persist in newborns. The study involved analyzing dried blood spots from newborns for the presence of these antibodies. With 15.7% of newborns testing positive, the study provides new insights into the prevalence and longevity of maternal antibodies, highlighting a significant maternal transmission rate.

Dr. Jason Tsai, CTO of Enable Biosciences, commented, "This study is a landmark in neonatal research, offering unprecedented insights into maternal-to-neonatal antibody transfer. Our ADAP technology's role in this research is a testament to the importance of cutting-edge diagnostic tools in enhancing public health understanding and response strategies."

The findings also revealed higher seroprevalence rates in certain demographics, signaling the need for tailored public health strategies. Notably, maternal antibodies were detected up to 11.7 months before delivery, suggesting their extended persistence in newborns.

In addition to this study, Enable Biosciences previously played a pivotal role in the California Department of Public Health's statewide serosurvey, CalScope. This ambitious project, which invited over 200,000 households to participate, utilized an at-home dried blood spot testing program. The program, leveraging Enable's ADAP technology, included detecting biochemical markers of previous COVID infection, offering an innovative approach to understanding the pandemic's spread and impact.

The CalScope initiative represented a significant step forward in population-wide health monitoring and disease surveillance. By enabling participants to easily provide samples from the comfort of their homes, the survey overcomes traditional barriers to widespread testing. The insights gained from this large-scale effort are invaluable for public health planning and response, particularly in mapping the spread of COVID-19 and assessing community immunity levels.

Enable Biosciences' ADAP technology is not only revolutionizing newborn screening and maternal health research but also playing a crucial role in broader infectious disease surveillance and population health management. The company's commitment to innovation and healthcare improvement is evident in these multifaceted initiatives.

About Enable Biosciences Inc.

Based in South San Francisco, Enable Biosciences Inc. specializes in developing advanced diagnostic technologies. The company is dedicated to enhancing healthcare outcomes through groundbreaking solutions in disease detection and monitoring.

Media Contact:
Peter Robinson
940-30-09465
[email protected] 

SOURCE Enable Biosciences Inc

Also from this source

Enable Biosciences Receives $3M Phase IIB SBIR Award from NIDDK for Advanced T1D Testing Technology

Enable Biosciences Receives $3M Phase IIB SBIR Award from NIDDK for Advanced T1D Testing Technology

Enable Biosciences Inc., a leader in diagnostic technologies, is elated to announce its receipt of a Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Infection Control

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.