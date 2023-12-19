Enable Biosciences Receives $3M Phase IIB SBIR Award from NIDDK for Advanced T1D Testing Technology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences Inc., a leader in diagnostic technologies, is elated to announce its receipt of a Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). The $3 million grant is a significant boost in the company's development of its innovative dried blood spot test for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) autoantibodies, utilizing the patented Antibody Detection by Agglutination-PCR (ADAP) technology. A key objective of this funding is to pursue FDA clearance for the T1D test, a critical step towards commercialization.

Enable Biosciences Inc

Type 1 diabetes is a life-altering autoimmune disease affecting millions, characterized by the destruction of insulin-producing pancreatic cells, necessitating lifelong insulin therapy. Early detection of T1D is essential for effective management and reducing the risk of severe complications. The importance of early detection is highlighted by recent therapeutic developments that suggest the possibility of delaying the onset of type 1 diabetes through early intervention.

Dr. Jason Tsai, PhD, Chief Technical Officer at Enable Biosciences, shared his enthusiasm: "This Phase IIB SBIR award from NIDDK is a testament to our dedication to transforming T1D testing. With this funding, we are a step closer to achieving FDA clearance for our ADAP technology, which is crucial in the context of new therapies capable of delaying T1D onset."

The project, supported by the NIDDK award, aims to achieve three primary goals:

Developing a Comprehensive Quality System: Critical to ensuring the high-quality production of test components, this system will comply with FDA guidelines, ensuring safety and effectiveness. Laboratory Analytical Validation: This phase will evaluate the assay for consistency, sensitivity, and resistance to common interferences, setting a new standard in T1D testing accuracy. Clinical Validation: Collaborating with top clinical specimen collection sites globally, Enable Biosciences seeks to validate the effectiveness of its testing method, benchmarking it against current diagnostics.

The NIDDK's support is pivotal for Enable Biosciences in its pursuit of FDA clearance for its innovative T1D test. This development comes at a crucial time, aligning with the advent of new therapies that show promise in delaying the onset of type 1 diabetes when administered early.

Enable Biosciences is dedicated to utilizing this grant to make significant strides in T1D diagnostics, potentially changing the lives of millions affected by this disease. The company's commitment to pioneering diagnostic solutions aligns with the evolving landscape of diabetes management, promising a future where early detection and intervention lead to improved health outcomes for individuals at risk of or living with type 1 diabetes.

For more information about Enable Biosciences and their cutting-edge approach to T1D testing, visit www.enablebiosciences.com or contact their media team for further details and inquiries.

Media Contact:

Peter Robinson

940-300-9465

[email protected]

SOURCE Enable Biosciences Inc