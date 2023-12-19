Enable Biosciences Receives $3M Phase IIB SBIR Award from NIDDK for Advanced T1D Testing Technology

News provided by

Enable Biosciences Inc

19 Dec, 2023, 08:37 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences Inc., a leader in diagnostic technologies, is elated to announce its receipt of a Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). The $3 million grant is a significant boost in the company's development of its innovative dried blood spot test for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) autoantibodies, utilizing the patented Antibody Detection by Agglutination-PCR (ADAP) technology. A key objective of this funding is to pursue FDA clearance for the T1D test, a critical step towards commercialization.

Continue Reading
Enable Biosciences Inc
Enable Biosciences Inc

Type 1 diabetes is a life-altering autoimmune disease affecting millions, characterized by the destruction of insulin-producing pancreatic cells, necessitating lifelong insulin therapy. Early detection of T1D is essential for effective management and reducing the risk of severe complications. The importance of early detection is highlighted by recent therapeutic developments that suggest the possibility of delaying the onset of type 1 diabetes through early intervention.

Dr. Jason Tsai, PhD, Chief Technical Officer at Enable Biosciences, shared his enthusiasm: "This Phase IIB SBIR award from NIDDK is a testament to our dedication to transforming T1D testing. With this funding, we are a step closer to achieving FDA clearance for our ADAP technology, which is crucial in the context of new therapies capable of delaying T1D onset."

The project, supported by the NIDDK award, aims to achieve three primary goals:

  1. Developing a Comprehensive Quality System: Critical to ensuring the high-quality production of test components, this system will comply with FDA guidelines, ensuring safety and effectiveness.
  2. Laboratory Analytical Validation: This phase will evaluate the assay for consistency, sensitivity, and resistance to common interferences, setting a new standard in T1D testing accuracy.
  3. Clinical Validation: Collaborating with top clinical specimen collection sites globally, Enable Biosciences seeks to validate the effectiveness of its testing method, benchmarking it against current diagnostics.

The NIDDK's support is pivotal for Enable Biosciences in its pursuit of FDA clearance for its innovative T1D test. This development comes at a crucial time, aligning with the advent of new therapies that show promise in delaying the onset of type 1 diabetes when administered early.

Enable Biosciences is dedicated to utilizing this grant to make significant strides in T1D diagnostics, potentially changing the lives of millions affected by this disease. The company's commitment to pioneering diagnostic solutions aligns with the evolving landscape of diabetes management, promising a future where early detection and intervention lead to improved health outcomes for individuals at risk of or living with type 1 diabetes.

For more information about Enable Biosciences and their cutting-edge approach to T1D testing, visit www.enablebiosciences.com or contact their media team for further details and inquiries.

Media Contact:
Peter Robinson
940-300-9465
[email protected]

SOURCE Enable Biosciences Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.