Enable Biosciences Receives Accreditation From The College Of American Pathologists

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Enable Biosciences Clinical Reference Laboratory in South San Francisco, California, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

The facility's director, Lynette Sawyer, DPH, [VT(ASCP)], was advised of this global recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Enable Biosciences is now among more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide. "This accreditation underscores our commitment to providing the highest quality diagnostic services," said Lynette Sawyer, reflecting on the achievement.

David Seftel, MD, Enable Biosciences' Chief Executive Officer and laboratory co-director expressed his pride in the team's accomplishment, "Achieving CAP accreditation is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to excellence in laboratory medicine."

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also review laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety programs, and overall management to verify that it meets the most recent best practice standards.

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care.

