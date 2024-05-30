Enable Biosciences Secures Patent for Antibody Detection Method with Applications in Type 1 Diabetes

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences Inc. has been awarded a patent for a cutting-edge method of detecting polyclonal antibodies, marking a significant advancement in diagnostic technologies, particularly in assessing the risk of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D).

This newly patented method utilizes an innovative agglutination-PCR (ADAP) technology, enabling the ultra-sensitive detection of antibodies in extremely low concentrations. This breakthrough facilitates earlier and more precise detection of autoimmune disorders such as T1D, where early identification can dramatically improve patient outcomes.

Peter Robinson, COO of Enable Biosciences, emphasized the importance of this development, stating, "This patent is a testament to our dedication to transforming diagnostic processes. By enabling earlier detection of Type 1 Diabetes, we are not just advancing medical technology but also providing clinical opportunities for better earlier care for those at risk."

Dr. Jason Tsai, CTO and co-inventor, highlighted the method's sensitivity, "Our technology can detect antibody concentrations as minute as a few picograms per milliliter. This level of sensitivity is crucial for the early detection of Type 1 Diabetes before it becomes clinically apparent."

The technology, applicable to a broad array of sample types such as dried blood spot, plasma, and urine, is capable of detecting various types of antibodies, including IgG, IgM, and IgE. Its flexibility and precision make it a critical tool for both clinical settings and research, improving our understanding and management of autoimmune diseases.

With its capability to detect subtle changes in antibody levels, Enable Biosciences' ADAP technology offers a promising approach to population testing for T1D, thereby identifying individuals at an increased risk and enabling earlier interventions.

About Enable Biosciences, Inc.:

Enable Biosciences Inc. is a leading diagnostic healthcare company based in South San Francisco with a global presence across four continents. Founded by scientists at Berkeley and Stanford and the 2022 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Enable is dedicated to advancing innovative diagnostic solutions that improve patients' lives by detecting disease when it matters most.

