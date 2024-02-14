Enable Injections Announces Plans to Expand Manufacturing Facilities and Corporate Headquarters

News provided by

Enable Injections, Inc.

14 Feb, 2024, 08:34 ET

New state-of-the-art facility to be located in Springdale, Ohio 

Expansions will support ongoing clinical and commercial supply of Company's enFuse technology  

CINCINNATI, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a leading innovator in developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of wearable technology, today announced it plans to expand manufacturing operations with a new large-scale facility in Springdale, Ohio as well as enhance the Company's corporate headquarters in Evendale, Ohio.  

The Company's new 90,000 square-foot Manufacturing Center of Excellence will support ongoing in-house manufacturing and supply of the Company's enFuse medicine delivery technology. enFuse is the first-ever hands-free wearable technology that allows patients to self-administer large-volume medications subcutaneously without an IV or syringe pump. 

"Scalable, in-house manufacturing is a key pillar of Enable's strategy to accelerate supply of our innovative enFuse technology as the Company continues to grow our roster and scope of clinical and commercial engagements with pharmaceutical partners. This new facility allows Enable to significantly expand and enhance production processes and ultimately reduce the time it takes to bring our enFuse system to patients and the medical community," said Mike Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. "We are proud to have grown our business in Ohio over the last decade and are thankful for the continued support from the state and local organizations as we expand our business operations and footprint." 

The commitment to increase the Company's manufacturing facilities and capabilities follows U.S. FDA approval and launch of the Company's first enFuse combination product. 

Enable expects to begin occupying its new Manufacturing Center of Excellence by the end of 2024. As the facility becomes operational, the new location and Evendale headquarters will retain and add more than 450 jobs over the next ten years to the Cincinnati area. The State of Ohio, JobsOhio, the City of Evendale, the City of Springdale, and REDI Cincinnati provided support for Enable's expansion.   

"We and our partners at REDI Cincinnati welcome Enable Injections' decision to grow operations in the U.S. and bring new career opportunities and investment to Ohio," said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "Enable is a global leader in drug delivery, improving the lives of patients worldwide, and we look forward to a continued partnership." 

In addition to the new Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Springdale, Enable will be renovating and enhancing the infrastructure of its Evendale headquarters. The Company's headquarters presently houses GMP-compliant manufacturing space to support current clinical and commercial demand of enFuse, as well as labs and administrative areas. 

About Enable Injections 
Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. Approved in the United States in combination with a specific drug, more information: https://enableinjections.com/our-products.  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962405/4544108/Enable_Injections_Logo.jpg

