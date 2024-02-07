Enable Injections Appoints David Kroekel as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Enable Injections, Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 08:07 ET

- Promotion supports commitment to continued manufacturing and product development success for enFuse® platform -

CINCINNATI, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a leading innovator in developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of wearable drug delivery systems, today announced the appointment of David Kroekel, previously Senior Vice President, Product Development and Operations at Enable, to Chief Operating Officer. In this critical position, Mr. Kroekel will play an important role leading the ongoing engineering, manufacturing, and supply of the Company's enFuse technology.

Continue Reading
David Kroekel has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Enable Injections, playing a critical role leading the ongoing engineering, manufacturing, and supply of the enFuse technology.
David Kroekel has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Enable Injections, playing a critical role leading the ongoing engineering, manufacturing, and supply of the enFuse technology.

"David brings a wealth of experience in cross-functional collaboration, infrastructure development, and engineering excellence in medical device manufacturing and development," said Mike Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. "In the past year, Enable has poised itself for long-term commercial success and increasing product demand – with the U.S. FDA approval of the Company's first enFuse combination product, and three high-value collaborations with both new and existing partners. David's leadership at Enable has played a pivotal role in our Company's success to date and we are excited to have him in this new position as COO as we continue driving innovation for enFuse and bringing this game-changing technology to our partners, HCPs, and most importantly – patients."

Mr. Kroekel has more than 35 years of experience in medical device, combination product operations, and product development. Prior to Enable, Mr. Kroekel was the Biomedical Global Head of Operations at DSM Biomedical, responsible for global leadership of biologics and medical materials manufacturing, and also previously served as the Sr. Director of Innovation, where he led new product development and innovation. Prior to DSM, Mr. Kroekel held various senior positions in the medical device industry for companies like Flowonix Medical, Teleflex Medical, and Arrow International's EMEA business unit in Belgium. Mr. Kroekel earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Lehigh University.

"As the first-ever hands-free wearable technology that allows patients to self-administer large-volume medications without an IV or syringe pump, enFuse is a breakthrough in meeting patient needs with new and innovative solutions. I look forward to leading and advancing how our manufacturing and product development teams increase the capabilities and efficiencies in delivering our wearable technology to more patients," said David Kroekel, Chief Operating Officer of Enable Injections.

This strategic leadership reinforcement follows the recent U.S. FDA approval and launch of the Company's first enFuse combination product.

Enable is currently working with a number of pharma partners to conduct clinical trials and planning for joint commercial launch of their therapies in combination with the enFuse technology. The Company continues to selectively add to its list of pharmaceutical partners, with indications and patient populations who will benefit from the enFuse system.

About Enable Injections
Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. Approved in the United States in combination with a specific drug, more information: https://enableinjections.com/our-products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336039/Enable_appoint_David_Kroekel_as_COO.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962405/Enable_Injections_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Enable Injections Appoints David Kroekel as Chief Operating Officer

Enable Injections Appoints David Kroekel as Chief Operating Officer

Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a leading innovator in developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of wearable drug delivery systems, today ...
Enable Injections Enhances Board with Addition of Vickie Capps

Enable Injections Enhances Board with Addition of Vickie Capps

Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of wearable drug delivery systems, is pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.